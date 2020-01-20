Automotive Wheel Coating Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2026

Automotive Wheel Coating Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Automotive Wheel Coating Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Automotive Wheel Coating Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

The latest report about the Automotive Wheel Coating market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Automotive Wheel Coating market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Leading manufacturers of Automotive Wheel Coating Market:

Growing preference for alloy wheels to make the vehicle attractive

Younger buyers in the millennial generation have demonstrated an affinity to deck up their 2-wheelers and passenger cars with alloy rims and wheels as they believe that such embellishments enhance their vehicle appearance, match their personality and function as a kind of status symbol. Auto accessory shops in the present day are stocked to the brim with such metallic colour alloys and rims to cater to customer demand. There are a number of wheel coating sprays available in the automotive wheel coating market that can be used without any kind of prior guidance. Sales of alloy wheels and rims have been rising exponentially in nations such as India, Brazil, the U.S. and Japan. The youth from these countries are heavily involved in the marked increase in regional demand for alloy wheels. The growth of alloy rim sales should definitely help the growth of the overall automotive wheel coating market.

Passenger cars anticipated to exhibit a healthy CAGR over the decade

The Passenger Cars segment is predicted to record a healthy CAGR of 2.5% in terms of volume over the forecast period. In terms of value, the Passenger Cars segment accounted for a market share of more than 35% in the year 2016 and this segment is anticipated to hold the same value share in the year 2026. The Passenger Cars segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% in terms of value between 2016 and 2026. The market value of the Passenger Cars segment in the global automotive wheel coating market was just over US$ 196 Mn in the year 2016 and this is anticipated to increase to more than US$ 257 Mn by the end of the forecast period. The Passenger Cars segment is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of almost US$ 60 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

Mid-sized passenger car segment has highest CAGR by volume

In terms of volume, the mid-sized sub segment of the Passenger Cars vehicle type segment was more than 21,000 tonnes in the year 2015. With a volume CAGR of 2.7%, the mid-sized sub segment is anticipated to reach almost 29,000 tonnes by the end of the decadal study. The CAGR of the mid-sized sub segment is the highest when compared to all other types such as the compact, premium, or even luxury passenger car sub segment in the global automotive wheel coating market. In terms of value, the premium sub segment is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 2.5% for the entire forecast period from 2016 -2026 while the compact and mid-sized sub segments are both likely to register 2.9% CAGR in terms of value for the same period.

Scope of The Automotive Wheel Coating Market Report:

This research report for Automotive Wheel Coating Market explores different topics such as product scope, product market by end users or application, product market by region, the market size for the specific product Type, sales and revenue by region forecast the Market size for various segments. The Report provides detailed information regarding the Major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Automotive Wheel Coating market. The Automotive Wheel Coating Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Automotive Wheel Coating market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

A detailed overview of the geographical and competitive sphere of the Automotive Wheel Coating market:

The Automotive Wheel Coating market report offers a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape of the business in question.

Data pertaining to the market share amassed by each company and the sales area are elaborated in the report.

The products manufactured by the firms, their details, specifications and application frame of reference are revealed in the report.

The report profiles the companies operating within the Automotive Wheel Coating market through a basic overview, along with their respective profit margins, price trends, etc.

The research report incorporates the regional landscape of the Automotive Wheel Coating market by presenting explicit details.

The regional landscape has been characterized into United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia & India.

The report encompasses details concerning each region’s market share, as well as the growth opportunities that have been strategized for each region.

The estimated growth rate that each region expected to acquire over the projected timeline has also been stated in the study.

