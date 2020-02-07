Global Market
Automotive Wheel Market– Key Opportunities & Development 2025
The global automotive wheel market was USD 50.25 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 66.72 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
Asia Pacific leads the market owing to the rise in vehicle production in countries such as China and India. Europe and North America, on the other hand, are also anticipated to be promising markets due to the increasing vehicle production in the respective regions.
Drivers vs Constraints
The global automotive wheel market is mainly driven by rising demand for vehicle weight reduction, improved vehicle dynamics for complying with stringent emission norms and also growing vehicle production. However, the market is hindered by the engineering barriers and the high price of carbon fibers.
Industry Trends and Updates
Maxion wheels, a US-based company had planned to open new passenger aluminum wheel plant in Pune, India as a key step to develop and produce up to four million lightweight aluminum wheels annually in India. In addition to that, an additional land was also purchased for a plant expansion which will help increase its annual capacity to four million wheels in the upcoming years.
Accuride Corporation, a US-based company completed the acquisition of Mefro Wheels GmBH, a company which supplies steel wheels mainly to the European and Asian automotive, commercial as well as constructional and agricultural equipment industries
Global Market
Oral Contraceptive Pills Market– Overview on Future Threats by 2025
Oral Contraceptive pills are safe and reliable medication taken by women orally to prevent unwanted pregnancy. They are often called as birth control pill and has a combination of hormones especially estrogen and progestin or progestin alone which when taken stops the body from ovulating.
Demand Scenario
The global oral contraceptive pills market was USD 14.96 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 21.73 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
North America leads the market owing to the increasing number of unintended pregnancies coupled with rising awareness pertaining to contraceptives along with the advantages they offer in preventing unintended pregnancies and also implementation of favorable reimbursement regulations. However, Asia Pacific will witness an increase in demand and emerge as a popular market over the next few years due to factors such as rising population as well as increased awareness for birth control among people.
Drivers vs Constraints
The global oral contraceptive pills market is mainly driven by a stark rise in the prevalence of unintended pregnancies among married as well as unmarried women, rising awareness regarding the need for contraceptives coupled with increasing efforts by the government to increase awareness regarding the use of contraceptives in female to prevent unwanted pregnancies. However, the growth of the global oral contraceptive pills market is hindered by social and religious barriers across a number of conservative developed and developing countries. Also, stringent regulations and policies related to reproductive rights also pose a threat to the growth of the oral contraceptive market globally.
Industry Trends and Updates
Teva Pharmaceutical, an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company had sold Plan B One-Step as well as Teva’s value brands of emergency contraception to Foundation Consumer Healthcare in a USD 675 million cash transaction to further progress their ability to repay their term loan debt.
Pfizer, Inc., an American pharmaceutical corporation is investing €500 million in order to build contraceptives factory in their production site located at Puurs, Flanders which will be twice the size of a soccer field. The purpose of the expansion is mainly to provide at least 40 developing countries with injectable contraceptive DMPA.
Global Market
Cleaning Machines Market by Product (Hydraulic Cleaning Machine, High Pressure Cleaning Machine, Ultrasonic Cleaning Machine, Spray Cleaning Machine): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2025
“Global Cleaning Machines Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 102 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.
The recent report titled “The Cleaning Machines Market” and forecast to 2025 published by KandJ Market Research is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Cleaning Machines market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hamper the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.
Reasons to Purchase the Report: –
- Present and forecast Cleaning Machines market evaluation across various regions for well-established and emerging market participants.
- Various aspects of the market are explained with the help of SWOT analysis (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats analysis).
- Dominant market players, their company profile, product portfolio, production and consumption statistics are covered.
- Regions reflecting tremendous growth and development opportunities are described in this study.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.): –
- Hydraulic Cleaning Machine
- High Pressure Cleaning Machine
- Ultrasonic Cleaning Machine
- Spray Cleaning Machine
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.): –
- Anest Iwata
- Cemastir
- Cieffe Forni Industriali
- EYG Food Machinery
- IPC
- Labconco
- Marel France
- Mocom
- SME
- Turatti
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): –
- Precision Parts
- Automobile Industry
- Optical Element
- Hardware
- Household
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.): –
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Key Questions Answered in This Report: –
- How has the global Cleaning Machines market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- Which are the key product types available in the global Cleaning Machines market?
- Which are the major application areas in the global Cleaning Machines market?
- What are the key distribution channels in the global Cleaning Machines market?
- What are the key regions in the global Cleaning Machines market?
- What are the price trends of Cleaning Machines?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global Cleaning Machines market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global Cleaning Machines market?
- What is the structure of the global Cleaning Machines market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global Cleaning Machines market?
- What are the various unit operations involved in a Cleaning Machines manufacturing plant?
- What is the total size of land required for setting up a Cleaning Machines manufacturing plant?
- What are the machinery requirements for setting up a Cleaning Machines manufacturing plant?
- What are the raw material requirements for setting up a Cleaning Machines manufacturing plant?
- What are the utility requirements for setting up a Cleaning Machines manufacturing plant?
- What are the manpower requirements for setting up a Cleaning Machines manufacturing plant?
- What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a Cleaning Machines manufacturing plant?
- What are the capital costs for setting up a Cleaning Machines manufacturing plant?
- What are the operating costs for setting up a Cleaning Machines manufacturing plant?
- What should be the pricing mechanism of Cleaning Machines?
- What will be the income and expenditures for a Cleaning Machines manufacturing plant?
- What is the time required to break-even?
Global Market
Microdermabrasion Devices Market – Insights on Scope 2025
Microdermabrasion treatments works on removing the dead skin and is used to treat surface problems such as dullness, acne, hyperpigmentation and fine lines. It is a skin exfoliation technique that improves the tone and texture of the skin by revealing the new, living skin cells. Following the process the skin will be in a better condition to absorb anti-aging and acne creams.
Demand Scenario
The global microdermabrasion devices market was USD 207.36 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 285.03 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
North America dominates the market with increasing adoption of new technologies for the purpose of dealing with skin problems such as acne, stretch marks, hyperpigmentation, and others. Also the increasing number of cosmetic procedures in the U.S. drives the market in this region. Europe is the second largest market for microdermabrasion devices owing to increase in adoption of technology for skin treatments, the huge patient population with increasing healthcare expenditures facilitates growth in the region. The region of Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the potential of the emerging economies with increasing healthcare expenditures, rise in number of production facilities and increasing disposable incomes. Majority of the market share of LAMEA region is held by the Middle East due to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure by the presence of the economies like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait within the region.
Drivers vs Constraints
The factors that drive the growth of the microdermabrasion devices market include increasing demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures, increase in the number of dermatology procedures, increase in awareness about physical looks among the public and rise in skin related ailments because of deteriorating environment. Also the surge in the medical tourism industry offers growth prospects. One of the factors that can affect the growth of the market can be the cost of these procedures and the additional costs of the supplements required after the procedures.
