MARKET REPORT
Automotive Wheel Market Report by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application Forecast 2019 – 2024
The Global Automotive Wheel Market is estimated to reach USD 25.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.1%. Increasing demand of light weight wheels, demand for aluminum material in automotive industry and increasing vehicle sales in immerging economies is expected to drive the automotive wheel market during the forecast period. However, high price of carbon fiber wheel are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Demand for 3D printed wheels and demand for two-piece wheels is expected to become an opportunity for automotive wheel market.
Automotive wheel is an important part of any automotive machine which rotate and transmits the drive from the axle to the load. Wheels should be strong enough to support the vehicle and with stand the forces caused by normal operation. It can be made from aluminium alloy or magnesium alloy. Alloy wheels are expected to dominate the automotive wheels during the forecast period. The three basic elements of a wheel are hub, spokes and rim. Some key players in automotive wheel are Accuride International Inc., Steel Strips Wheels Limited, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Borbet Gmbh and Wheelpros LLC among others.
Automotive Wheel Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global automotive wheel market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the the basis of material, the automotive wheel market is segmented into steel, aluminim, alloys, magnesium, carbon fiber and others.
- Based on wheel size, the automotive wheel market can be segmented into 13 inch – 16 inch, 17 inch – 20 inch and above 21 inch.
- Based on vehicle type, the automotive wheel market can be segmented into passenger car, light duty vehicle (LDV) and heavy duty vehicle (HDV).
- Based on vehicle-category, the automotive wheel market can be segmented into economy vehicles, mid-priced vehicles and luxury vehicles.
- Segmentation by end user includes original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket.
The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Automotive Wheel Market: Report Scope
The report on the automotive wheel market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Automotive Wheel market include:
- ACCURIDE INTERNATIONAL INC. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Steel Strips Wheels Limited
- Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
- BORBET GmbH
- WHEELPROS LLC
- MAXION Wheels
- MANGELS
- HRE Wheels
- RONAL GROUP
- Vossen Wheels
- Other Key Companies
Automotive Wheel Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Wheel Market by Material
- Steel
- Aluminium
- Alloys
- Magnesium
- Carbon fibre
- Others
Automotive Wheel Market by Wheel Size
- 13 inch – 16 inch
- 17 inch – 20 inch
- Above 21 inch
Automotive Wheel Market by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Car
- Light Duty Vehicle
- Heavy Duty Vehicle
Automotive Wheel Market by Vehicle-Category
- Economy Vehicles
- Mid-Priced Vehicles
- Luxury Vehicles
Automotive Wheel Market, by End User
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
Automotive Wheel Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2017-2025
Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Report – Market Size, Share, Price, Trends and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Cosmetic Antioxidants industry.
The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. The compilation also covers information about clients from different industries, which is very important for the manufacturers.
There are 4 key segments covered in this Cosmetic Antioxidants market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment, and geography segment.
Quantifiable data:-
- Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User
- By type (past and forecast)
- Cosmetic Antioxidants Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)
- Cosmetic Antioxidants revenue and growth rate by the market (history and forecast)
- Cosmetic Antioxidants market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India Companies
The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin
* Market Share
key players in the cosmetics industry to serve the customers demand.
The global cosmetic antioxidants market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the global market can be classified into vitamins, polyphenols, enzymes, and synthetics. Vitamins can be of different types such as vitamin E, vitamin C, vitamin A, and others. Vitamins E, C, and A are widely used in cosmetic products as antioxidants for moisturization and nourishment of skin. Increase in demand for natural antioxidants for cosmetic products with broad applications is expected to drive the vitamins segment during the forecast period. The vitamins segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Based on application, the global cosmetic antioxidants market can be categorized into skin care, hair care, and makeup. The skin care segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017. Rise in demand for cosmetics such as anti-wrinkle creams, anti-aging creams, and UV protection creams, especially in developing countries, boosts the growth of the skin care segment.
In terms of region, the global cosmetic antioxidants market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to be a major market for cosmetic antioxidants because of the availability of various innovative products due to advancements in technology, rise in the importance of esthetic appearance, and availability of many new products to enhance the appearance of individual. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years, owing to increase in the consumer population due to rise in awareness about cosmetic products and surge in availability through several e-commerce sites.
Major players in the global cosmetic antioxidants market are BASF, Wacker Chemie, Croda International, BTSA BiotecnologÃÂas Aplicadas, and Koninklijke DSM, among others.
MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.
The report provides the following information:
- Tailwinds and headwinds molding the markets trajectory
- Market segments based on products, technology, and applications
- Prospects of each segment
- Overall current and possible future size of the market
- Growth pace of the market
- Competitive landscape and key players strategies
The main aim of the report is to:
- Enable key stakeholders in the market bet right on it
- Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them
- Assess the overall growth scope in the near term
- Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution
MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.
Important key questions answered in Cosmetic Antioxidants market report:
What will the market growth rate, overview, and analysis by type of global Cosmetic Antioxidants in 2029?
What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Cosmetic Antioxidants market?
What is dynamics, this overview includes analysis of scope and price analysis of top manufacturers profiles?
What are the opportunities, risks, and the driving forces behind of Cosmetic Antioxidants market? What are the major upstream raw materials sourcing and downstream buyers?
What is the business overview by type, applications, gross margin, and market shares?
What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global Cosmetic Antioxidants market?
New Research on Hormonal Contraceptive Market to 2027 with Top Key Players Amgen, Bayer Healthcare, Cipla Limited, Glenmark, Lupin
Hormonal Contraceptive are one of the birth control methods that act on the endocrine system of the female to prevent ovulation and avoid fertilization. These also change the uterus, making it unlikely to develop pregnancy.
The Hormonal Contraceptive market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as urbanization, increasing family planning, increasing user awareness, rise in menstruating population, and encouragement of government to use contraceptives.
This market research report administers a broad view of the Hormonal Contraceptive market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the market’s growth in terms of revenue.
Leading Hormonal Contraceptive Market Players:
- Amgen
- Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals
- Cipla Limited
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer, Inc
- Piramal Healthcare Limited
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Hormonal Contraceptive market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The global Hormonal Contraceptive market is segmented on the basis of Method, Hormones and End User. Based on Method the market is segmented into Combined Oral Contraceptives, Oral Contraceptives, Implanted Contraceptives, Injected Contraceptives, Intrauterine, Transdermal Patch, and Vaginal Ring. Based on Hormones the market is segmented into Androgens, Estrogens, Progestogens, Gonadotropins, Antiandrogens, Others. Based on End User the market is segmented into Hospitals, Homecare, Gynecology Centers, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Hormonal Contraceptive market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Hormonal Contraceptive market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.
Table of Content:
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY
1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE
1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION
1.3.1 Hormonal Contraceptive Market – By Method
1.3.2 Hormonal Contraceptive Market – By Hormones
1.3.3 Hormonal Contraceptive Market – By End User
1.3.4 Hormonal Contraceptive Market – By Region
1.3.4.1 By Country
2. KEY TAKEAWAYS
3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4. HORMONAL CONTRACEPTIVE MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. OVERVIEW
4.2. PEST ANALYSIS
4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis
4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis
4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS
5. HORMONAL CONTRACEPTIVE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS
5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS
5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
5.4. FUTURE TRENDS
5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS
Continue…
Also, key Hormonal Contraceptive market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.
Dental 3D Printing Devices Market: Good Value & Room to Grow Ahead Seen
AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Dental 3D Printing Devices’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are EnvisionTEC (Germany),Javelin Technologies (Canada),Formlabs Inc. (United States),3D Systems GMBH (United States),Stratasys (United States),Prodways (France),Roboze (Italy),Asiga (Australia),Concept Laser GmbH (Germany),Rapid Shape Inc. (Germany),Voxeljet AG (Germany),Autodesk, Inc. (United States),Ultimaker (Netherlands)
Dental 3D printing is additive manufacturing which allows a dentist to produce customized designs for various categories of products. It is used to create 3-dimentional image for incorporating several layer of image for building material. Moreover, the 3D printing devices allow the designers to make changes in the design without any additional tool or equipment. Dental 3D printing devices is rapidly transforming the dental industry due to the adoption of this technology by the dentists, orthodontists, and dental labs
Market Segmentation:
by Type (Printers, Software, Components), Application (Orthopedic Implants, Dental Restoratives), Technique (Digital Light Projection, 3D Jet Printing, Stereo Lithography Apparatus (SLA) 3D Printing, Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Direct Laser Metal Sintering (DLMS)), End user (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)
Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing adoption of knowledge-based dentistry
Market Growth Drivers: Increasing incidences of oral diseases worldwide
Rising disposable income led to spend on oral health
Restraints: High cost of dental 3D printers
Intense competition among providers
Opportunities: Technological advancement in dental treatment
Growth in dental procedures in emerging countries due to medical tourism
Challenges: Lack of skilled dental specialties
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.
GET FULL COPY OF United States Dental 3D Printing Devices market study @ ——— USD 2000
And, Europe Dental 3D Printing Devices market study @ ——- — USD 2500
* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Dental 3D Printing Devices Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Dental 3D Printing Devices market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Dental 3D Printing Devices Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Dental 3D Printing Devices
Chapter 4: Presenting the Dental 3D Printing Devices Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Dental 3D Printing Devices market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.
Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source
Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.
