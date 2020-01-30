MARKET REPORT
Automotive Wheel Market Value to Reach USD 25.2 Bn by 2024
The Global Automotive Wheel Market is estimated to reach USD 25.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.1%. Increasing demand of light weight wheels, demand for aluminum material in automotive industry and increasing vehicle sales in immerging economies is expected to drive the automotive wheel market during the forecast period. However, high price of carbon fiber wheel are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Demand for 3D printed wheels and demand for two-piece wheels is expected to become an opportunity for automotive wheel market.
Automotive wheel is an important part of any automotive machine which rotate and transmits the drive from the axle to the load. Wheels should be strong enough to support the vehicle and with stand the forces caused by normal operation. It can be made from aluminium alloy or magnesium alloy. Alloy wheels are expected to dominate the automotive wheels during the forecast period. The three basic elements of a wheel are hub, spokes and rim. Some key players in automotive wheel are Accuride International Inc., Steel Strips Wheels Limited, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Borbet Gmbh and Wheelpros LLC among others.
Automotive Wheel Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global automotive wheel market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the the basis of material, the automotive wheel market is segmented into steel, aluminim, alloys, magnesium, carbon fiber and others.
- Based on wheel size, the automotive wheel market can be segmented into 13 inch – 16 inch, 17 inch – 20 inch and above 21 inch.
- Based on vehicle type, the automotive wheel market can be segmented into passenger car, light duty vehicle (LDV) and heavy duty vehicle (HDV).
- Based on vehicle-category, the automotive wheel market can be segmented into economy vehicles, mid-priced vehicles and luxury vehicles.
- Segmentation by end user includes original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket.
The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Automotive Wheel Market: Report Scope
The report on the automotive wheel market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Automotive Wheel market include:
- ACCURIDE INTERNATIONAL INC. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Steel Strips Wheels Limited
- Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
- BORBET GmbH
- WHEELPROS LLC
- MAXION Wheels
- MANGELS
- HRE Wheels
- RONAL GROUP
- Vossen Wheels
- Other Key Companies
Automotive Wheel Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Wheel Market by Material
- Steel
- Aluminium
- Alloys
- Magnesium
- Carbon fibre
- Others
Automotive Wheel Market by Wheel Size
- 13 inch – 16 inch
- 17 inch – 20 inch
- Above 21 inch
Automotive Wheel Market by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Car
- Light Duty Vehicle
- Heavy Duty Vehicle
Automotive Wheel Market by Vehicle-Category
- Economy Vehicles
- Mid-Priced Vehicles
- Luxury Vehicles
Automotive Wheel Market, by End User
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
Automotive Wheel Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Contact Us
FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com
Iron Ore Mining market expected to be valued at ~US$ XX Mn/Bn during the forecast period s 2015 – 2023
Global Iron Ore Mining market report from TMR’s viewpoint
TMR analyzes the Iron Ore Mining market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Iron Ore Mining market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Iron Ore Mining market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
Queries addressed in the Iron Ore Mining market report:
- What opportunities are present for the Iron Ore Mining market players to enhance their business footprint?
- What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Iron Ore Mining ?
- Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?
- For what purposes, is Iron Ore Mining being utilized?
- How many units of Iron Ore Mining is estimated to be sold in 2019?
market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
- Market growth drivers
- Factors limiting market growth
- Current market trends
- Market structure
- Market projections for upcoming years
- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments
The Iron Ore Mining market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.
Key findings of the Iron Ore Mining market study:
- Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Iron Ore Mining market player.
- Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Iron Ore Mining market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.
- Historical and future progress of the global Iron Ore Mining market.
- Year-on-year growth of the global Iron Ore Mining market in terms of value and volume.
The Iron Ore Mining report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.
Why choose TMR?
- Deliver customized reports with no additional expenses.
- Exhaustive primary and secondary to collect critical data associated with the market.
- Digital solutions to provide unique business ideas to the clients.
- Available 24/7 to facilitate across different time zones.
- Offer region-wise as well as country-wise market reports.
About TMR
TMR is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.
Contact
TMR
State Tower
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany, NY – 12207
United States
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Magnesium Trisilicate Market- Key Market Trends-2019 To 2026
The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Magnesium Trisilicate market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Magnesium Trisilicate market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Magnesium Trisilicate market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Magnesium Trisilicate market.
The Magnesium Trisilicate market report examines the consumption patter of each segment and the factors affecting the pattern. In addition, the report focuses on the production footprint of each segment in various industries and regions across the globe.
The Magnesium Trisilicate market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global Magnesium Trisilicate market.
All the players running in the global Magnesium Trisilicate market are elaborated thoroughly in the Magnesium Trisilicate market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Magnesium Trisilicate market players.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Rainbow Expochem Company
PAR DRUGS & CHEMICALS
Tomita Pharmaceutical
Meha Chemicals
Vasundhara Rasayan Limited
Seagull Pharma Group
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Pharma grade
Food grade
Cosmetic grade
Technical grade
Segment by Application
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetic
Food
Industrial
The Magnesium Trisilicate market report answers the following queries:
- Why consumers are highly inclined towards the consumption of segment in the Magnesium Trisilicate market?
- What are the opportunities available for players operating in the global Magnesium Trisilicate market?
- Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Magnesium Trisilicate market?
- Why region leads the global Magnesium Trisilicate market?
- What are the drivers and restraints affecting the market size of the global Magnesium Trisilicate market?
What the report encloses for the readers:
- Critical insights of each segment, including volume growth outlook, and demand & supply pattern.
- A to Z of each player – positives & negatives, current status, future developments – of the global Magnesium Trisilicate market.
- Detailed information regarding the trends influencing the growth of the global Magnesium Trisilicate market.
- In-depth assessment on the utilization of Magnesium Trisilicate in each end use industry.
- Historical data and future growth outlook of the global Magnesium Trisilicate market.
Why choose Magnesium Trisilicate Market Report?
- Digital intelligence solutions to help clients stay at the forefront.
- Published 6, 000+ reports and recognized by 150+ countries globally.
- A team of 300+ analysts to deliver real-time information across various industries and companies.
- Customized business reports to overcome unique market challenges
Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players and Competitive Industry Scenario, 2028
In 2018, the market size of Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) .
This report studies the global market size of Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) market, the following companies are covered:
Key Segments Covered
- Product Type
- Instruments
- Kits
- Kits BY Type
- Pure Platelet-Rich Plasma (P-PRP)
- Leukocyte-Rich Platelet-Rich Plasma (L-PRP)
- Leukocyte-Platelet-Rich Fibrin (L-PRF)
- Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin (P-PRF)
- Kits BY Origin
- Autologous Platelet-Rich Plasma
- Homologus Platelet-Rich Plasma
- Allogeneic Platelet-Rich Plasma
By Application
- Knee
- Elbow
- Foot and Ankle
- Shoulder
- CMF
- Others
Key Countries Covered
- Europe
- The U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Key Companies
- Arthrex, Inc.
- Stryker Corporation
- Johnson and Johnsons Ltd
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
- Terumo Corporation
- Glofinn Oy
- Medira Ltd.
- Regen Lab S.A.
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
