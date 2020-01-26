Autonomous Agents Market to grow at 54% CAGR during 2019-2024 | Oracle ,IBM , SAP , AWS , SAS , Infosys , Nuance Communications, FICO and Others.

Reportsnreports offers a latest published report on “Autonomous Agents Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 95 Pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Autonomous Agents Market is expected to grow from US$ 345 Million in 2019 to US$ 2,992 Million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 54% during the forecast period. This Market research report spread across 95 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 31 Tables and 29 Figures is now available in this research report.

“Cloud segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Cloud Solutions provide various advantages, such as reduced operational cost, low maintenance cost, higher scalability, accessibility of real-time information, and enhanced business efficiency over the on-premises solutions. Furthermore, it lowers the IT budgets, reduces the financial risks, and increases flexibility. Therefore, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) majorly prefer the cloud-based deployment type.

“IT and Telecom vertical to hold the highest market share during the forecast period”

The IT and Telecom vertical is characterized by the increased complexity of communication networks to support advanced technologies, such as software defined – wide area network, and network function virtualization. The vertical has increased demand for intelligent and optimized network operations to cater to the demand for communication service providers. The vertical is integrating autonomous agents, AI and machine learning to automate their network operations and enhance the consumer experience. Autonomous agents are able to optimize network operations and enable autonomous network operations.

“APAC to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

The Companies operating in the APAC region would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization and globalization policies of the governments, and the expanding digitalization, which is expected to have a huge impact on the business community in the region. The other emerging economies, such as India, Singapore, and Malaysia are looking forward to integrating new technologies into their businesses.

Most Popular Companies in the Autonomous Agents Market include are Oracle (US), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), AWS (US), SAS (US), Infosys (India), Nuance Communications (US), FICO (US), Fetch.AI (UK), Affectiva (US), Intel (US), Sales force (US), Aptiv (Ireland), Google (US) and Microsoft (US).

