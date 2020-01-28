Autonomous Robot Toys Market Is Pegged To Reach A Value Of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn By The End Of 2018 – 2028

Business Intelligence Report on the Automated Algo Trading Market

FMI, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Automated Algo Trading Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Automated Algo Trading by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.

As per the report, the Automated Algo Trading Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 – 2028 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Automated Algo Trading Market during the assessment period 2018 – 2028.

The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Automated Algo Trading market in each regional market.

Key Information that can be drawn from the Automated Algo Trading Market Report:

The pricing structure of products offered by various market players

Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the Automated Algo Trading Market

Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the Automated Algo Trading Market

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances

Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets

This chapter of the report tracks the business prospects of prominent market players operating in the Automated Algo Trading Market. The revenue growth, market share, product portfolio, pricing, sales, and marketing strategies of each company is discussed in the report.

Important queries related to the Automated Algo Trading Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Automated Algo Trading Market?

Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the Automated Algo Trading Market?

How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint?

Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Automated Algo Trading Market?

What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?

key players in the automated algo trading market are Vela, AlgoTerminal LLC, Cloud9Trader, Quantopian, Trading Technologies International, Inc., QuantConnect, AlgoTrader GmbH, InfoReach, Inc., Tethys Technology, and Citadel, among others.

Automated algo trading: Technology Innovation

Automated algo trading technology is continuously upgraded to facilitate the industry. In February 2018, Fidessa Group PLC announced a partnership with Virtu Financial. This partnership, in the automated algo trading sector, aimed at enabling clients to access Virtu Financial’s fully disclosed and transparent liquidity, together with upgraded upstream workflow in order to manage more complex trading environment that the brokers find themselves in.

Automated algo trading market, at the moment, is experiencing significant developments driven by various vendors in the space. In January 2018, Zerodha partnered up with Streak, a start-up, in order to provide an automated algo trading platform where traders can develop algorithms to generate trading signals for selling or buying stocks without any coding requirements.

Automated Algo Trading: Market Segmentation

By automated algo trading end-user, the global automated algo trading market can be segmented into,

Personal Investors

Credit Unions

Trusts

Pension Funds

Insurance Firms

Prime Brokers

Investment Funds

Investment Banks

With regards to automated algo trading application, the global automated algo trading market can be segmented into,

Trade Execution

Stealth/Gaming

Statistical Arbitrage

Strategy Implementation

Electronic Market-making

Liquidity Detection

Automated Algo Trading: Regional Outlook

North American market, being the most prominent in automated algo trading market globally, is expected to lead the global revenue generation owing to the technological advancements and significant penetration in the financial markets.

APAC market is estimated to grow steadily and enhance its market presence in the global automated algo trading market owing to the rapid growth in economies of countries like India and China.

The automated algo trading market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Automated Algo Trading Market Segments

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Automated Algo Trading Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Automated Algo Trading Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Automated Algo Trading Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the automated algo trading market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada



Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Republic, etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan



APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Automated Algo Trading Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

