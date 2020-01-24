Aviation Actuator System Market To Grow At A CAGR Of XX% Over The Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Global Hair Transplant Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Global Hair Transplant Market

Hair transplant is a precise procedure, which moves hair follicles from one part of the body to another part of the body. Hair transplantation is mainly used to treat the baldness in males and females.

Increasing preference toward personal well-being and physical appearance with rising consciousness concerning hair loss among the masses have considerably boosted global hair transplant market growth. An upsurge in the adoption rate of hair loss treatment is projected to drive the product demand during the forecast period.

ARTAS system for hair transplant is becoming popular as it delivers a marginally invasive, less painful alternative to strip surgery. ARTAS robotic procedure is a new technology, which is being developed with primary hair transplant physicians and researchers. The system employs state-of-the-art robotic technology to assist physicians with difficult, manual methods, which require repetitive and precise movements, which can raise the risk of human error.

Hair transplant procedures have been majorly opted by men on a large scale. Since men are more inclined to baldness, which is expected to hold maximum share as the consumers of hair transplant procedures. Rising media and celebrity influence, societal pressure, and increasing urbanization are some of the factors promising individuals to determine for hair transplant procure in order to boost their physical appearance.

Clinics hair transplant is expected to hold a dominant position in the global hair transplant market. The rise in a number of specialty clinics, which cater to the requirements of the increasing number of alopecia patients owing to better outreach and economical and cost-effective hair transplant surgeries. With the growing demand for single session hair transplant surgeries and the capability of clinics to deliver varied and technologically advanced therapies are expected to increase the demand.

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Rapidly increasing platelet-rich plasma therapy practices in hair loss treatment are expected to increase demand for platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy. Rising adoption and efficiency of PRP therapy is expected to heal with minimal scarring after the transplantation procedure, which is resulting in increasing demand for platelet-rich plasma therapy during the forecast period.

The scalp segment is expected to share a significant share in the global hair transplant market. Additionally, the segment is expected to dominate in the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of baldness. Increasing hair loss problem across the globe and growing awareness of people about their appearance, the demand for scalp hair treatment has been augmented.

Considering the global scenario of the hair transplant market, North America is estimated to hold a significant market share in the global hair transplant market. Rise in the number of hair transplant surgeries like follicular unit transplantation (FUT) and follicular unit extraction (FUE) along with great success rate of treatment are expected to drive the hair transplant market in the region. The growing cases of hair loss problems like male and female pattern baldness is expected to boost the growth in the global hair transplant market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global hair transplant market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hair Transplant Market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Hair Transplant Market

Global Hair Transplant Market, By Procedure

• Follicular Unit Strip Surgery (FUSS)

• Follicular Unit Extraction

• Others

• Non-Surgical Procedure

Global Hair Transplant Market, By Site of Transplant

• Scalp

• Facial

 Eyebrow

 Bread

 Eyelash

• Chest

• Others

Global Hair Transplant Market, By Therapy

• Platelet Rich Plasma

• Stem cell therapy

• Laser therapy

• Others

Global Hair Transplant Market, By Gender

• Male

• Female

Global Hair Transplant Market, By Service Provider

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Surgical centers

• Others

Global Hair Transplant Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Hair Transplant Market

• GetFUE Hair Clinics Ltd

• Hair Restoration Black RockHRBR

• Hair Transplant Center Turkey

• Hair Transplants of Florida

• ILHT Dubai

• Allergan Plc.

• Beiersdorf AG

• Bernstein Medical

• Bosley

• Limmer Hair Transplant Center

• L’Oreal SA

• Lumenis Inc.

• Medicamat

• PhotoMedex Inc.

• Restoration Robotics Inc. Company

• Solta Medical, Inc.,

• The Acibadem Hospitals Group

• The Hairline Clinic

