Aviation IoT Market Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region by2017 – 2025

Key Trends

There is a rising trend wherein airport administrators, carriers, and even passengers establish a shared structure to access information. IoT plays a pivotal role in bringing these entities together by offering a consolidated infrastructure for swifter communication. Even the stakeholders are immensely welcoming the idea of a shared structure which allows them to gain information about passengers, authorities, and airports. Despite these behavioral phenomenon of various entities in the aviation industry, the IoT market faces hindrances from the IT security mechanism of airports. Moreover, low regularization in the industry also keeps daunting the IoT market in aviation. Despite these obstacles, the commencement of in-flight tracking along with the need for connected devices in the aviation industry together offer immense growth opportunities for the market.

Global Aviation IoT Market: Market Potential

There is an influx of in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems within the aviation industry, which has shown sparks of interest from customers. Therefore, flight operators are focusing on optimizing their IFE infrastructure and establishing footprints in the world aviation IoT market. Escalating interest to equip distinctively-abled passengers with advanced technologies and assistive mechanisms could also balloon the market for IoT in aviation. Moreover, IoT is a significant factor influencing the offerings made to partners and could be exploited to demonstrate the usage of such auxiliary offerings.

Global Aviation IoT Market: Regional Outlook

The pervasiveness of the aviation industry makes it easy for the aviation IoT market to obtain a large geographical footing. The regional market for IoT in aviation is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. North America, with its proven liberalism to adapt to savvy technologies, occupied a major market share and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. Amongst others, Europe is prognosticated to exercise a stronghold in the market by attaining a substantial market share. In Asia Pacific, in-flight connectivity facilities are attracting huge chunks of investment from operators. There are also efforts made to consolidate assistive technologies in the aviation industry in Asia Pacific which could elevate the growth prospects of the aviation IoT market in Asia Pacific.

Global Aviation IoT Market: Competitive Analysis

The world aviation IoT market is cruising toward a scenario of strict competition. While international companies are bidding to capture the greatest market share as against competitors, local vendors are also trying their fortunes in the industry. With advancements in the aviation industry propelling the need for IoT in aviation, the competition is expected to stiffen further. Key players in the market include International Business Machine Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Living PlanIT, Accenture, Apple, Wind River, Microsoft Corporation, SITAONAIR, and a host of several others.

