B2C Mobility Sharing Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors from 2018- 2026

B2C mobility sharing comprises vehicle sharing, ride sharing, and ride sourcing services provided by the service providing company directly to consumers. The vehicles utilized in this service are owned by the service providing companies. The services provided are based on the time or the distance for which the service is provided. Sharing mobility is an emerging trend in the transportation industry, which has proven to be effective in increasing the average vehicle occupancy and reducing the number of vehicles required for transporting several passengers.

The global B2C mobility sharing market is primarily driven by the lower vehicle ownership across several developing nations coupled with increased per capita income and increased preference to travel. Availability of job opportunities is fueling urbanization rapidly, which in turn is increasing the burden over urban public transportation facilities. Several countries across the globe are lagging in proper public transportation facilities. This, in turn, fuels the demand for alternative modes of transportation, such as ride sharing and ride hailing. Increased per capita income, rising standards of living, inability to own a vehicle, increasing fuel prices, changed mindset to share a vehicle instead of owning it, lower cost of sharing mobility than that of owning a vehicle, and raised awareness about global temperature rise and advantages of shared mobility in limiting the global temperature rise are fueling the demand for B2C shared mobility services across the globe.

Major restraint to the B2C mobility sharing market is regulations implemented by governing bodies coupled with heavy opposition from local taxi and passenger transportation service providers.

The global B2C mobility sharing market can be segmented based on vehicle type, service type, autonomy level, and geography. In terms of vehicle type, the global B2C mobility sharing market can be classified into five segments. Maneuverability, higher fuel-efficiency, lower cost, minimal space requirement for parking, exemption from several taxes, and capacity to accommodate up to four passengers are fueling the demand for passenger cars across the globe. Generally, the number of passengers traveling to a place is up to four and hence, passenger cars are highly suitable for such applications. Increase in daily commuters travelling to workplaces, rise in family outings, and increase in number of people travelling to restaurants and bars are fueling the demand for passenger cars across the globe.

In terms of service type, the global B2C mobility sharing market can be categorized into three segments. Ride sourcing services are witnessing rapid adoption among consumers across the globe, which is attributed to its flexibility, low cost, and no requirement to drive coupled with ease of operating the service providing app. Ride sourcing services are handled via a smartphone; therefore, increase in rate of smartphone usage is expected to fuel the expansion of ride sourcing services across the globe.

Based on autonomy level, the global B2C mobility sharing market can be segregated into three segments. The manual segment held a major share of the market, in terms of revenue, in 2017. However, increased demand for in-vehicle safety and comfort, norms implemented by governing bodies to incorporate ADAS technologies into vehicles, increased rate of accidents, and availability of ADAS services at OEM level are fueling the demand for semi-autonomous vehicles. The semiautonomous vehicle segment is anticipated to expand a significant pace during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global B2C mobility sharing market can be segmented into five regions. Popularity of ride hailing services is increasing across the entire globe, primarily due to its effectiveness in reducing the number of vehicles on the road, resulting in reduction in pollution, coupled with reduction in traffic congestion. Several countries from North America and Europe are experiencing considerable traffic congestion, causing significant emission of greenhouse gasses, which in turn leads to a rise in global temperature rise. Therefore, governing bodies are emphasizing on shared mobility services, especially ride-sharing services, which are proven to be effective in curbing pollution. Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are highly attractive markets for B2C shared mobility, which is primarily attributed to the large population and consumer base, lower number of vehicle ownership, increasing per capita income, crowded public transportation due to rapid urbanization, and increase in per capita income in these regions.