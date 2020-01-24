MARKET REPORT
Baby Care Packaging Market Worth ~US$ 3.5 Bn by 2027 | TMR
Transparency Market Research delivers key insights for the baby care packaging market in its published report that includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global baby care packaging market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 5.5% during the forecast period.
Baby Care Packaging Market – An Overview
The global baby care product market is witnessing a surge in terms of value sales due to the rise in demand for various baby care products worldwide. Manufacturers are focusing on special baby care products such products for newborn baby hygiene. Preference for premium baby care products is a significant trend propelling the demand for baby care packaging solutions. Premium baby care products require premium packaging solutions for an attractive appearance as compared to conventional products. Parents opt for the best baby care products from food to sanitary & hygiene. This is boosting the demand for premium baby care products, as they are perceived as safe options by parents.
Emerging Countries to Offer Lucrative Opportunities to Manufacturers
Emerging countries of the Asia Pacific, such as China and India, are anticipated to be lucrative baby care packaging market for manufacturers. China accounts for a significant share of the baby care packaging market in Asia Pacific, in terms of value, owing to the decision of the Government of China to relax the one-child policy. Europe is also a profitable market for manufacturers in the baby care packaging market, as women in France, the U.K., and Denmark register an above average fertility rate.
Rising Concerns Regarding Baby Hygiene to Boost Baby Care Packaging Market
People from rural areas are shifting to urban areas, which is leading to better access to knowledge about baby health and hygiene. Social media plays a vital role in educating mothers about certified baby care products. Consumers are also using social media to share reviews and blogs, or upload images of their babies with latest baby care products. Sales of baby care packaging solutions, such as bags & pouches, in baby care packaging market is high.
Innovative Design to Remain Key Strategy of Players in Baby Care Packaging Market
Manufacturers of baby care packaging are focusing on continuous innovation in design, and striving to launch new and unique styles of baby care packaging using different type of materials in response to rising consumer preference for baby skin and hair care products. Baby care packaging includes packaging solutions, such as bags & pouches, bottles, cans, and tubes. Baby care packaging manufacturers aim to provide smart packaging solutions to improve their market share. Manufacturers are launching new packaging solutions attributable to high sales of baby skin care products diapers, baby wipes, and tissues.
In 2017, Bemis Healthcare Packaging introduced Bemis® CR Disposal Pouch, a child-resistant pouch for safe disposal of transdermal patches and inhalers. This pouch is designed to help prevent accidental exposure of babies and toddlers to highly toxic drugs, such as fentanyl, a potent opioid pain reliever.
Global Baby Care Packaging Market – Competition Landscape
Manufacturers in the baby care packaging market are expanding their presence in the global market by extending the scope of their services and manufacturing facilities through acquisitions & mergers. Key players operating in the baby care packaging market are anticipated to consistently perform and hold high market shares. All these factors are expected to lead to an increase in the number of baby care packaging firms during the forecast period.
In the market report on baby care packaging, a detailed competition landscape has been discussed. Some of the key players in the global baby care packaging market include Amcor Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Mondi Group, WestRock Company, Silgan Holdings Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Bemis Company, Inc., DS Smith Plc, ProAmpac LLC., American Packaging Corporation, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Berry Global Group, Inc, Huhtamäki Oyj, Uflex Ltd., Transcontinental Inc., Emerald Packaging Inc., Glenroy, Inc., and Schur Flexibles Group.
MARKET REPORT
Global Hand Tool Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope
Hand Tool Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Hand Tool Market.. The Hand Tool market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.
List of key players profiled in the Hand Tool market research report:
Stanley Black & Decker
Ikea
Tangshan Shushi Hardware Tools
SGS Tool Company
Truper
Kora Amruta Industries
Zhangjiagang Scowell Hardware Tools
SUMEC Hardware & Tools
Fehr Bros
The global Hand Tool market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.
On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:
Pliers
Knife
Ruler
Axe
Saw
Others
By application, Hand Tool industry categorized according to following:
Application 1
Application 2
Application 3
Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).
Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Hand Tool market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Hand Tool. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Hand Tool Market Report:
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Hand Tool market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The Hand Tool market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Hand Tool industry.
MARKET REPORT
Global EV Li-ion Battery Market – Segmented By Application, Type, Product – Growth, Trends & Forecast (2019 – 2024)
The EV Li-ion Battery market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the EV Li-ion Battery market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of EV Li-ion Battery Market.
List of key players profiled in the report:
LG Chemical
SDI
Panasonic
AESC
Lithium Energy Japan (LEJ)
Li-Tec
A123
Valence
Johnson Matthey Battery Systems
Hitachi
On the basis of Application of EV Li-ion Battery Market can be split into:
Electric Vehicles
Hybrid Electric Vehicles
Plug-In Electric Vehicles
On the basis of Application of EV Li-ion Battery Market can be split into:
Lithium ion manganese oxide battery
Lithium iron phosphate battery
LiNiMnCo (NMC) Battery
Lithium–titanate battery
The report analyses the EV Li-ion Battery Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Region Segmentation of EV Li-ion Battery Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of EV Li-ion Battery market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the EV Li-ion Battery market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
Scope of the EV Li-ion Battery Market Report
EV Li-ion Battery Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
EV Li-ion Battery Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:
Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
EV Li-ion Battery Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
EV Li-ion Battery Market Analysis By Type
Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.
Company Analysis –
MARKET REPORT
Biologics and Biosimilars Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth by 2023: International Company’s – Roche, Amgen, AbbVie, Sanofi-Aventis, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Merck
“Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Report 2018” report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Overview:
The report spread across 173 pages is an overview of the Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Report 2018. The Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2018 to 2023 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. The thorough analysis in this report enables investors, CEOs, traders and suppliers to understand the market in a better way and based on that knowledge make well-informed decisions.
The Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market is growing continuously and expected to grow healthy CAGR by Forecast year 2023. A biologic is a medicine made using a living system, and historically this was often an animal. Most products being developed as biosimilars are recombinant proteins, or proteins derived from genetically engineered DNA. In this report is a biologic defined as proteins, peptides, hormones or antibodies drugs production by bio-engineered technology, but does not include a vaccine. A Biosimilar in this report is a biologic medical product which is copy of an original product that is manufactured by a different company. Biosimilars are officially approved versions of original innovator products, and can be manufactured when the original product’s patent expires.
Some of the factors that contribute to the growth of the biologics and biosimilars market include increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and coronary artery diseases and rise in geriatric population. Moreover, large numbers of clinical trials and innovative R&D approaches to develop advanced drugs drive the market growth. However, manufacturing difficulties due to complexity of drug molecules hinder the market growth.
The Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. On the basis of Type, the market is divided into antibody, hormone, and growth-factor. Based on Application, it is categorized into tumor, diabetes, cardiovascular, hemophilia, and others.
Major Key Players:
1 Roche
2 Amgen
3 AbbVie
4 Sanofi-Aventis
5 Johnson & Johnson
6 Pfizer
7 Novo Nordisk
8 Eli Lilly
9 Novartis
10 Merck
11 3sbio
12 Changchun High Tech and More……………..
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:
1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
2 Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
3 South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
4 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
This study answers to the below key questions:
1 What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?
2 What are the key market trends?
3 What are the challenges to market growth?
4 Who are the key players in this market?
5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?
In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Biologics and Biosimilars Market.
Major Points in Table of Contents:
Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Report 2018
1 Market Definition
2 Global Market by Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
5 Global Market by Regions
6 North America Market
7 Europe Market
8 Asia-Pacific Market
9 South America Market
10 Middle East & Africa Market
11 Market Forecast
12 Key Manufacturers
