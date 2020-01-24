Baby Care Packaging Market Worth ~US$ 3.5 Bn by 2027 | TMR

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights for the baby care packaging market in its published report that includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global baby care packaging market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 5.5% during the forecast period.

Baby Care Packaging Market – An Overview

The global baby care product market is witnessing a surge in terms of value sales due to the rise in demand for various baby care products worldwide. Manufacturers are focusing on special baby care products such products for newborn baby hygiene. Preference for premium baby care products is a significant trend propelling the demand for baby care packaging solutions. Premium baby care products require premium packaging solutions for an attractive appearance as compared to conventional products. Parents opt for the best baby care products from food to sanitary & hygiene. This is boosting the demand for premium baby care products, as they are perceived as safe options by parents.

Emerging Countries to Offer Lucrative Opportunities to Manufacturers

Emerging countries of the Asia Pacific, such as China and India, are anticipated to be lucrative baby care packaging market for manufacturers. China accounts for a significant share of the baby care packaging market in Asia Pacific, in terms of value, owing to the decision of the Government of China to relax the one-child policy. Europe is also a profitable market for manufacturers in the baby care packaging market, as women in France, the U.K., and Denmark register an above average fertility rate.

Rising Concerns Regarding Baby Hygiene to Boost Baby Care Packaging Market

People from rural areas are shifting to urban areas, which is leading to better access to knowledge about baby health and hygiene. Social media plays a vital role in educating mothers about certified baby care products. Consumers are also using social media to share reviews and blogs, or upload images of their babies with latest baby care products. Sales of baby care packaging solutions, such as bags & pouches, in baby care packaging market is high.

Innovative Design to Remain Key Strategy of Players in Baby Care Packaging Market

Manufacturers of baby care packaging are focusing on continuous innovation in design, and striving to launch new and unique styles of baby care packaging using different type of materials in response to rising consumer preference for baby skin and hair care products. Baby care packaging includes packaging solutions, such as bags & pouches, bottles, cans, and tubes. Baby care packaging manufacturers aim to provide smart packaging solutions to improve their market share. Manufacturers are launching new packaging solutions attributable to high sales of baby skin care products diapers, baby wipes, and tissues.

In 2017, Bemis Healthcare Packaging introduced Bemis® CR Disposal Pouch, a child-resistant pouch for safe disposal of transdermal patches and inhalers. This pouch is designed to help prevent accidental exposure of babies and toddlers to highly toxic drugs, such as fentanyl, a potent opioid pain reliever.

Global Baby Care Packaging Market – Competition Landscape

Manufacturers in the baby care packaging market are expanding their presence in the global market by extending the scope of their services and manufacturing facilities through acquisitions & mergers. Key players operating in the baby care packaging market are anticipated to consistently perform and hold high market shares. All these factors are expected to lead to an increase in the number of baby care packaging firms during the forecast period.

In the market report on baby care packaging, a detailed competition landscape has been discussed. Some of the key players in the global baby care packaging market include Amcor Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Mondi Group, WestRock Company, Silgan Holdings Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Bemis Company, Inc., DS Smith Plc, ProAmpac LLC., American Packaging Corporation, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Berry Global Group, Inc, Huhtamäki Oyj, Uflex Ltd., Transcontinental Inc., Emerald Packaging Inc., Glenroy, Inc., and Schur Flexibles Group.