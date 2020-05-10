Baby Food Packaging Market – Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2016 – 2024

About global Baby Food Packaging market

The latest global Baby Food Packaging market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Baby Food Packaging industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Baby Food Packaging market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.

market segments along with the factors influencing them. In this report, the current competitive structure is analyzed based on which the changing competitive hierarchy is presented factoring in market fluctuations.

Global Baby Food Packaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing demand for stand-up pouches and thin wall containers owing to their hygienic, lightweight, safe, reusable, and easy to carry nature are some of the primary factors driving the global baby food packaging market. The freshness of food and long shelf life are added advantages of these packaging fuelling the growth of the baby food packaging market. However, the presence of BPA (Bisphenol A) in the plastic used for baby food packaging is harmful to infants and has been banned by the governments of the U.S., Canada, and several European countries.

Nevertheless, research and development for the introduction of biodegradable materials such as paper will open growth opportunities to the growth of this market. The increasing preference of teenagers for foods packed in microwaveable plastic tubs and pouches is benefitting the growth of this market. Moreover, the increasing demand for packaged food from rural areas is also expanding the growth opportunities of the global baby food packaging market.

Global Baby Food Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

The report segments the global baby food packaging market into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is emerging as a significant market for baby food packaging due to the increasing use of packaged food products by the urban population. The rising disposable income and busy lifestyle are also adding to the growth of the baby food packaging market in Asia Pacific.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report presents the competitive landscape of the market, wherein the top players are profiled for their key business attributes. Some of the top companies operating in the global baby food packaging market are Bericap India Pvt Ltd., Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd., Tata Tinplate Company of India (TCIL), Cascades Inc., FPC Flexible Packaging Corp., Hood Packaging Corp, AptarGroup Inc., Bemis Company Inc., MeadWestvaco Corporation, Essel Propack Limited, IYC Ltd Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division (PSPD), Tetra Pak India Pvt Ltd, Celplast Ltd, Pretium Packaging LLC, Ball Corporation, Winpak Ltd, and Rexam Inc.

The global baby food packaging market is segmented as follows:

Global Baby Food Packaging Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

