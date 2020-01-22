MARKET REPORT
Baby Monitor Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2017 to 2026
XploreMR has carried out an extensive research on baby monitors market and has represented all insights and key market highlights in a systematic format in its recent research publication named global baby monitors market. The research report includes deep insights on various aspects that have an influence over the growth of the global market for baby monitors. These aspects include trends, drivers, developments and opportunities that have a positive impact on the sale of baby monitors and in turn on the growth of the overall baby monitors market.
Also covered in this research report are the market restraints and challenges that hinder the growth of the baby monitors market. The magnitude of these aspects have been analyzed across regions, as they differ from region to region, thus portraying an in-depth deep dive in the global market for baby monitors.
360 degree outlook
Research report on baby monitors market follows a 360 degree outlook. Key regions in the world are evaluated and various facets of the baby monitors market across these regions are identified and scrutinized. This presents a global holistic perspective in front of the reader that can support him/her in gaining a thorough market understanding on various baby monitors market segments and their respective scenario across key regions in the globe.
With such market intelligence the reader can expect to gain insights on the major revenue pockets, be it a new geography to tap or an upcoming market segment to capitalize on. In addition, the analysis and scrutiny entailed in this extensive research report is devoid of bias, thereby delivering a 360 degree value addition to the reader.
Unique research methodology
XploreMR follows a comprehensive research process to garner vital insights and glean statistical data on the global market for baby monitors. The research process begins with a high level secondary research, during which overall market aspects are classified, providing a direction based on which the research process continues. Simultaneously, primary research is carried out to obtain detailed insights on the gathered data.
Several primary interviews are conducted, wherein market observers, market participants, subject matter experts and market specialists are interviewed. Market statistics pertaining to each segment of the baby monitors market is gathered and verified in the consecutive steps in primary research. This gives additional credibility to the researched data with respect to higher exactness, offering data with a near to 100 percent accuracy.
Detailed analysis on players involved in baby monitors market
The research report on global baby monitors market includes a separate section on competitive landscape that covers highlights regarding various key players and vendors operating in the market. Incisive highlights on product portfolio, strategies, product developments, product innovations, SWOT analysis, market shares and other key financials of players has been covered in this section. This section can support the reader in slating key strategies by making informed decisions on the next steps to gain competitive advantage in the years to follow.
Such a systematic intelligence framework provided by XploreMR can support the reader’s challenges with respect to market research. This analytical research report offers actionable insights on every market facet along with a forecast analysis for a period of nine years, starting from 2017 till 2026. Readers of this research report can identify major opportunities for growth and expansion, in order to establish global footprint and develop their respective businesses.
MARKET REPORT
Non-opioid Pain Treatment Market – Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments
Non-opioid Pain Treatment Market: Introduction
- Pain management is an important component of the medical care. Common types of chronic pain conditions are migraine, lower back pain, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia, localized musculoskeletal pain, and localized neuropathic pain. While opioids may be appropriate for addressing acute or chronic pain relating to palliative or end-of-life care, and active cancer treatment, other non-opioid pain management options are available to treat chronic pain.
- Evidences show that non-opioid medications and non-pharmacologic interventions can be effective in treating common types of chronic pain and are considered safer than opioids.
Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Non-opioid Pain Treatment Market
- The global non-opioid pain treatment market is driven by increasing easy and effective medications of non-opioids drugs for pain treatment, and also their less side-effects and low cost for some treatments
- Opioids have several disadvantages, such as risk of nausea and vomiting, somnolence, androgen deficiency, respiratory depression, constipation, physical dependence, and tolerance. Opioid medications also carry a risk of abuse or addiction by either the patient or non-medical users. For these reasons, consideration of non-opioid strategies for pain management is beneficial. This is fueling the growth of the global non-opoid pain treatment market.
- Better healthcare facilities and availability of sophisticated and novel treatment options, and increasing research and developmental activities related to non-opoid treatment for pain relief are the major factors propelling the growth of the non-opoid pain treatment market
- Increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of diseases, such as arthritis, cancer, epilepsy, dental disorders, etc., leading to chronic pain conditions, such as, migraine, lower back pain, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia, localized musculoskeletal pain, and localized neuropathic pain, are fueling the growth of the global non-opioid pain treatment market
- Preference for alternative therapies and fake products, however, are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global non-opioid pain treatment market
Strategies Adopted by Key Players to Offer Attractive Opportunities
- Companies operating in the global non-opioid pain treatment market focus on addressing the needs of the medical communities and patient population by developing effective and novel products. Leading players are engaging in strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations, along with research and developmental activities to strengthen their position in the global market.
- In June 2019, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Allergan initiated patient dosing in Phase II Clinical Trial of MD-7246 in patients with abdominal pain associated with IBS-D
- In January 2018, Centrexion Therapeutics raised US$ 67 million and launched Phase 3 program for CNTX-4975 in knee osteoarthritis pain. CNTX-4975, a synthetic, ultra-pure injection of trans-capsaicin for the treatment of chronic pain due to knee osteoarthritis. CNTX-4975 is a highly differentiated, novel, non-opioid therapy designed to be injected directly into the painful joint.
- In June 2018, Sandoz Canada announced that it had finalized its collaboration agreement with Tilray, a Health Canada licensed producer of medical cannabis, allowing Sandoz Canada to become the first Canadian pharmaceutical company to enter the medical cannabis field
- Emerging economies present lucrative opportunities in the non-opioid pain treatment market due to increase in patient population and rise in initiatives by governments in the health care sector.
North America to Account for Major Share of Global Non-opioid Pain Treatment Market
- North America is projected to capture leading share of the global non-opioid pain treatment market due to health awareness, rise in patient population, a well-established health care infrastructure, increasing research and developmental activities, and presence of key players in the region
- The non-opioid pain treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to rise in patient population, increase in initiatives by governments in the health care sector, surge in incidences of diseases, such as arthritis, cancer, dental disorders, etc., increase in geriatric population, and rise in interest of key players in expanding into the region
Key Players Operating in Global Non-opioid Pain Treatment Market
Leading players in the global non-opioid pain treatment market are focusing on research and development activities. Companies are adopting various growth strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, product upgrades, product launches & approvals, partnerships, and collaborations. Leading players operating in the global non-opioid pain treatment market are:
- Allergan
- Aphria Inc.
- Bedrocan
- Cara Therapeutics
- Centrexion Therapeutics
- Medical Marijuana, Inc.
- Medropharm GmbH
- Panag Pharma Inc.
- Tilray
MARKET REPORT
Global Artificial Incubator Industry Market 2019 Insights, Share, Growth and Future Trends
Artificial Incubator Industry Market primary data collection was achieved by interviewing the retailers and the consumers. The interviews were conducted through one to one structured questionnaire supervision.
Global Artificial Incubator Industry Market report provides an in-depth analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities. Important factors supporting growth across various is also provided. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast timespan.
In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Artificial Incubator Industry Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.
Major Players included in this report are as follows –
company 1
company 2
company 3
company 4
company 5
company 6
company 7
company 8
company 9
…
Artificial Incubator Industry Market can be segmented into Product Types as –
Type 1
Type 2
Type 3
Artificial Incubator Industry Market can be segmented into Applications as –
Application 1
Application 2
Application 3
Artificial Incubator Industry Market: Regional analysis includes:
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
– What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Artificial Incubator Industry?
– Who are the global key manufacturers of Artificial Incubator Industry industry? How are their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?
– What are the types and applications of Artificial Incubator Industry? What is the market share of each type and application?
– What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Artificial Incubator Industry? What is the manufacturing process of Artificial Incubator Industry?
– Economic impact on Artificial Incubator Industry industry and development trend of Artificial Incubator Industry industry.
– What will the Artificial Incubator Industry market size and the growth rate be in 2025?
– What are the key factors driving the global Artificial Incubator Industry industry?
– What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Artificial Incubator Industry market?
– What is the Artificial Incubator Industry market challenges to market growth?
– What are the Artificial Incubator Industry market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Artificial Incubator Industry market?
Artificial Incubator Industry Market track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, research and developments, with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
MARKET REPORT
Liquid Chromatography Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts Analysis
Liquid Chromatography Market: Introduction
- Liquid chromatography technique is performed to separate samples into individual parts. The separation in liquid chromatography occurs due to interaction between the sample of stationary and mobile phases. The separation is based on the component’s affinity toward mobile phase. The liquid chromatography technique is mainly used to separate various components such as proteins, metabolites, salts, and carbohydrates. Academic institutes and pharmaceutical companies are the prime users of the LC technique for purification, analysis and commercial production of biochemical, and other environmental molecules.
- Liquid chromatography has become an important accessory tool in pharmaceutical companies and small to large laboratories due to innovation in liquid chromatography equipment that increase efficacy and reduce price of the overall liquid chromatography technique
- Wide application areas, such as use in quality assessment of pharma products and drug development, and innovation in this sector would increase the adoption rate of liquid chromatography systems, and ultimately stimulate market growth
- Increase in investments in this area by research users and government bodies would further increase the usage of liquid chromatography technique, and eventually drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, growing alternative methodologies, such as affinity chromatography and UHPLC, are expected to hamper the growth of the global liquid chromatography market.
Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Liquid Chromatography Market
- Support of government agencies to drive global market
- Increase in awareness about liquid chromatography is driving government organizations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific constantly invest, and offer grants and funds for the development of liquid chromatography
- This factor will increase the new scope to develop novel technologies in the field of chromatography that will fuel the growth of the global liquid chromatography market
- Rise in government funding in disease related researches is also propelling the demand for liquid chromatography systems. This factor is likely to drive the market.
- Investments in biomedical industries in the Asia Pacific region is also a key factor fueling the growth of the global liquid chromatography market. Thus, rising government support and affiliated agencies is projected to boost the global liquid chromatography market.
High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Segment to Dominate Global Market
- Based on technique, the global liquid chromatography market can be categorized into high pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra-high pressure liquid chromatography (UHPLC), and low pressure liquid chromatography (LPLC)
- High pressure liquid chromatography technique has emerged as the most useful tool for use in laboratory and commercial biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and petrochemical applications due to increase in automation, and pharmaceutical and biological research activities that utilize the HPLC technique. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.
- In terms of end-user, the global liquid chromatography market can be classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, hospital & research laboratories, agriculture & food industries, and others
Global Liquid Chromatography Market, by Geography
- In terms of region, the global liquid chromatography market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
- North America is expected to be a major market for liquid chromatography. Liquid chromatography is a rapidly growing analytical method in North America due to increasing direct and indirect investments by the U.S. Government and private companies in chromatography.
- Rise in investments would result in the development of new technologies that would attract more customers, thereby driving the market. Moreover, extensive research and development activities in the U.S. demands high utilization of liquid chromatography systems.
- Stringent regulations for drug approval in North America require analysis of drugs using liquid chromatography technique. This factor is estimated to fuel market growth.
Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market
The global liquid chromatography market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key players operating in the global liquid chromatography market are:
- GE Healthcare
- Agilent Technologies, Inc
- Metrohm AG
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Tosoh Corporation
- Waters Corporation
- Pall Corporation
