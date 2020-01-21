Connect with us

Badminton and Tennis Market Growth Opportunity and Industry Revenue Analysis by Major Players, 2019-2026

Global Badminton and Tennis Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Badminton and Tennis industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Badminton and Tennis as well as some small players.

The following manufacturers are covered:
Wilson
Head
Babolat
Prince
Yonex
Dunlop
VOLKL
Tecnifibre
OLIVER
Teloon
Slazenger
KAWASAKI
DHS

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Segment by Type
Tennis Racquet
Tennis Ball
Tennis String
Tennis Shoes
Badminton Racquet
Badminton Shuttlecocks
Badminton String
Badminton Shoes

Segment by Application
Amateur Field
Professional Field

Important Key questions answered in Badminton and Tennis market report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Badminton and Tennis in 2024?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Badminton and Tennis market?

What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Badminton and Tennis market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Badminton and Tennis product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Badminton and Tennis , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Badminton and Tennis in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Badminton and Tennis competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Badminton and Tennis breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Badminton and Tennis market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Badminton and Tennis sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

At ~US$ 979 Mn Reached Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market With 20% CAGR Value In The Year of 2019 to 2029

Secure messaging in healthcare is set to become a billion-dollar market by 2029, as indicated by a new research report of Persistence Market Research (PMR).

Witnessing stupendous expansion at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period (2019-2029), the market for secure messaging in healthcare will receive a prominent push from increasing demand for electronically secure messaging software, physician to patient secure communication, physician to physician secure e-consultation, and obligatory implementation of secure messaging in healthcare enterprises.

Adoption of secure messaging in healthcare sectors such as hospitals, laboratories, and clinics helps in address a variety of routine health issues more effectively and efficiently. It offers different features such as remote lock & wipe, message self-destruct, and passcode protection. The reliability of such features drive the secure messaging in healthcare market growth.

Key Takeaways – Secure Messaging in Healthcare Market Study

  • Increasing adoption of mobile application for secure messaging in healthcare organizations, is creating potential growth opportunities for secure messaging in healthcare market.
  • The technological advancement in IT systems plays an important role in the expansion of digital healthcare IT platforms. It improves clinical workflow, patient care, satisfaction, and clinical outcomes.
  • Privacy and data security issues in the healthcare industry are propelling secure messaging in healthcare market growth.
  • The research study of PMR report, component sector of the secure messaging in healthcare market is projected to generate an incremental opportunity of ~US$ 979 Mn for during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

The demand for secure messaging in healthcare platform to manage reliable secure communication for healthcare professionals is expected to further accelerate the growth of the secure messaging in healthcare market. Technological sophistication of hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories will continue to provide further impetus to adoption.

What Does Competitive Structure Reflect?

The report provides valuable insights on the company level, focusing on the competitive scenario in the secure messaging in healthcare market along with the business and marketing strategies of the upcoming market players. Some of the market players featured in the report are

  • Vocera Communications, Inc.  
  • Imprivata Inc.
  • Spok Inc. 
  • Cerner Corporation 
  • Athena Health, Inc. 
  • TigerText 
  • Patientsafe Solutions, Inc. 
  • CellTrust Corporation 
  • Voalte 
  • Amtelco 

The global secure messaging in healthcare market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of players. Leading market participants currently hold around 50-55% of the market share. Prominent players or healthcare organizations in the market are forming strategic partnerships for the development of new technologies and software products.

For instance, in September 2019, Australian Digital Health Agency (ADHA) partnered with 42 organizations to develop a secure message functionality across various software products.

Future Outlook

In the recent past, it is observed that healthcare organizations in the Asia Pacific region are deploying secure messaging platforms in order to improve patient care. This also helps enhance the text messaging capabilities by providing secure, traceable, and HIPPA-complaint text communications between caretakers, physicians, and nurses. These factors are creating potential growth opportunity for developers and providers of secure messaging in healthcare.

Know More About Secure Messaging in Healthcare Market Report

A new market research report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) on the global secure messaging in healthcare market includes global industry analysis for 2014–2018 and opportunity assessment for the 2019–2029.

The report provides a valuable analysis of the global secure messaging in healthcare market through three different categories – component (software, services), industry (hospitals, clinics, and laboratories), and region.

At US$ 1.5 Bn Reached Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market With 9% CAGR Value In The Year of 2019 to 2029

The global clostridium difficile infection treatment market is expected to witness robust growth between 2017 and 2025. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by an increasing adoption of drugs used to treat clostridium difficile infections. According to a recently published report by Persistence Market Research titled “Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025),” the global market for clostridium difficile infection treatment is expected to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ 50.5 Mn in 2018 over 2017 and incremental opportunity of US$ 519.6 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

The global clostridium difficile infection treatment market is projected to grow from US$ 752.3 Mn in 2016 to US$ 1,316.7 Mn by 2025 end. The market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value.

Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Trends

Metronidazole, fidoxamycin and vancomycin are some of the commonly prescribed medicines for clostridium difficile infection treatment. The trends observed in the prescriptions of these medicines are different across the word owing to variations in the recurrence of clostridium difficile infections after treatment with each of these drugs.

In the U.S., metronidazole is recommended as a first line treatment followed by a combination of vancomycin and fidaxomycin. In Western countries such as the U.S., Canada and several European countries, use of antibiotics has surged in the last two decades. Consequently, the incidents of clostridium difficile infection has increased in these regions.

Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Forecast by Route of Administration

On the basis of route of administration, the global clostridium difficile infection treatment market is segmented into oral and injectable segments. The injectable segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.1%. This segment is anticipated to record a market attractiveness index of 0.9.

Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Forecast by Distribution Channel

On the basis of distribution channel, the global clostridium difficile infection treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and mail order pharmacies. Retail pharmacies is expected to be the most lucrative distribution channel with a market attractiveness index of 1.3. In terms of growth, mail order pharmacies is ahead with a CAGR of 7.2%.

Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Forecast by Drug Type

On the basis of drug type, the global clostridium difficile infection treatment market is segmented into Metronidazol, Vancomycin and Fidaxomicin. Vancomycin is projected to register steady growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.3%.

Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Forecast by Region

North America is expected to be the most lucrative market for manufacturers in the global clostridium difficile infection treatment market. The North America clostridium difficile infection treatment market is projected to expand at a growth rate of 6.1%.

A conducive business environment in emerging markets like the Asia Pacific coupled with a surge in local production of generic clostridium difficile infection treatment drugs are driving revenue growth of the Asia Pacific clostridium difficile infection treatment market.

Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles 

  • Merck & Co., Inc
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Astellas Pharma
  • Eli LilIy & Company
  • AstraZeneca
  • Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Sub. of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) 
  • Mylan N.V.

At US$ XX Mn Reached Car T Cell Therapy Market With 18% CAGR Value In The Year of 2019 to 2026

A considerable dip in the development of effective chemotherapy agents is expected to account for increasing preference for CAR T-cell therapy as an effective immunotherapy. In cases where patients do not seem responsive to these therapies, especially in case of relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, CAR T-cell therapy has been proven to be highly effective.

A new research study of Persistence Market Research (PMR) suggests that the increase in product availability in developed regional markets such as North America, Europe, and Japan, with high incidence of relapsed cancer will accelerate CAR T-cell therapy market in the near future.

CAR T-cell therapy is based on a personalized approach and thus, ensures improved patient compliance that tends to changing the perception towards its adoption. Prominently driven by this, global CAR T-cell therapy market is expected to reach the revenues worth US$ 800 Mn by the end of 2019 and would exhibit spectacular growth through 2026, at an estimated CAGR of 18%.

Key Takeaways – CAR T-cell Therapy Market Study

  • Increasing product availability, improving reimbursement scenarios, and expanding patient pool of relapsed cancer will remain the key factors shaping CAR T-cell therapy market landscape in Europe.
  • High price point of CAR T-cell therapy continues to hamper its adoption for relapsed cancer treatment. To tackle this issue, Novartis AG, the pioneering CAR T-cell therapy manufacturer agreed for discounted pricing of its products in the U.K. after striking the deal with National Health Service (NHS). In October 2018, NHS also signed a deal with CAR T-cell therapy Yescarta manufacturer, Gilead Sceinces Inc.
  • CAR T-cell therapy agent, bb2121, is in the late stage of clinical development for treatment of multiple myeloma. It would be the first CAR T-cell therapy agent approved for multiple myeloma treatment.
  • Axicabtagene ciloleucel is projected to be a high selling product owing to its comparatively easier and glitch-free manufacturing procedure, compared to tisagenlecleucel.
  • In terms of indication, owing to large patient pool of relapsed large B-cell lymphoma, coupled with higher adoption rate of CAR T-cell therapy for its treatment, it is expected to garner higher revenue share as compared to acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Association (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to clinical stage CAR T-cell therapies. This development is crucial and will further complement the growth prospects of global CAR T-cell therapy market over the period of next few years.

Strategic Expansion by Dominant Players Benefiting Market

CAR T-cell therapy market is expected to witness significant growth, majorly attributed to new product launches that are lined up in the near future and multiple developments in CAR T-cell therapy targeting other cancer types. North America and Europe are expected to hold a major share in global CAR T-cell therapy market, with active production sites only in the U.S.

Manufacturers thus need to send across sample of T-cells from Europe to the U.S. and then return final products to Europe post manufacturing. This process would increase the overall production costs, average treatment waiting time for patients, and ultimately limits the potential CAR T-cell therapy market growth. To overcome such challenges, Novartis AG and Gilead Sciences Inc., dominant companies in the CAR T-cell therapy market, are strategizing on expansion to meet the growing CAR T-cell therapy demand in other regions.

Novartis AG, a manufacturer of CAR T-cell therapy product Kymriah is expanding its production facility with investment of over US$ 91.5 million through 2021 in Stein, Switzerland. Similarly, Gilead Sciences Inc. manufacturer of Yescarta, is focusing on expanding production facility in the Netherlands, with operations expected to commence by end of 2020.

Company Profile

  • Novartis AG
  • Gilead Sciences Inc.
  • Celgene Corporation
  • bluebird bio, Inc.

Know More About CAR T-cell Therapy Market Report

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on CAR T-cell therapy in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2017 – 2018 and projections from 2019 – 2026 on the basis of product type (axicabtagene ciloleucel, tisagenlecleucel, lisocabtagene maraleucel and bb2121), indication (relapsed large B-cell lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, multiple myeloma), end user (hospitals, cancer treatment centers) in three prominent regions.

