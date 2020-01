According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Bakery Release Agents Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,” the global bakery release agents market is expected to reach a value of US$ 597.3Mn by 2026. In terms of value, the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In terms of volume, the market stood at around 630.4 thousand tons in 2017. The North American bakery release agents market is projected to have the highest growth during the forecast period.The market witnessed considerable growth due to increased demand for bakery products by manufacturers, supported by the population demand.

The bakery release agents market is growing primarily due to the increased consumption of bakery products supported by the ever increasing population in developing countries. Out of the global network of release agents, the U.S. stands at first position in terms of demand for these products. The demand for bakery release agents in the U.S. and other countries are influenced by the rise in consumption of bread. Bread being the highest consumed bakery product, has the largest application of bakery release agents. On the other hand, one of the main challenging factors affecting this industry is the cost of ingredients such as vegetable oils. However, the bakery release agents market is expected to overcome this challenge by the use of cost effective organic ingredients.

In 2017, based on form of these agents, the liquid segment accounted for market value of about US$ 184.9 Mn in the global bakery release agents market. Liquid bakery release agents are widely manufactured and consumed globally due to its properties that result in a smooth texture of the products, and easy application. In terms of product type, globally the pastries segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of about 5.4% in terms of value, followed by bread which accounted for the largest market share. Bread being the highest consumed bakery product, has the largest application of bakery release agents. The use of a low-viscosity, high-performance release agent is generally recommended for these baked products.