Balantidiasis Treatment Market Key Opportunities and Forecast up to 2026

Balantidiasis is also known as Balantidium coli infection. It is a disorder caused by Balantidium coli, an intestinal protozoan parasite. The parasite is transmitted through the fecal-oral route. Humans can be infected by the parasite by ingesting influences infective cysts from food and water contaminated with defecation. This infection predominantly affects the large intestine.

Diarrhoea, weight loss, dysentery, stomach pain, and vomiting are common side effects for balantidiasis. The infections is observed to be prevalent in rural areas in industrially advanced and developing regions due to water pollution caused by fecal matter of humans and/or pigs. Provision of safe and clean drinking water can prevent the infection from spreading from one person to the other. Anti-infective agents are utilized to treat balantidiasis.

Increasing prevalence and incidences of diseases related to gastrointestinal tract, growing number of patients, accessibility of treatment for balantidiasis, and competition among existing market players are important factors responsible driving the market. Additionally, poor hygiene and sanitation in less developed countries in developing regions is a key factor responsible for the spread of this disease.

The global balantidiasis treatment market can be segmented based on treatment, end-user, and region. Based on treatment, the balantidiasis treatment market can be categorized into appendectomy surgery, antibiotics, and others. Antibiotics are a preferred for of treatment and hence, the segment is expected to account for a major share of the balantidiasis treatment market during the forecast period.

The antibiotics segment can be sub-segmented into tetracycline, metronidazole, and others. In terms of end-user, the balantidiasis treatment market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to constitute a dominant share of the balantidiasis treatment market during the forecast period, as hospitals are the most preferred place of opting the treatment.

Based on region, the global balantidiasis treatment market can be classified into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (including Germany, France, and the U.K.), Asia Pacific (including Australia, China, Japan, and India), Latin America (including Brazil and Mexico), and Middle East & Africa (including GCC countries and South Africa).

The disease is less prevalent in North America due to high sanitation standards and quality of living and hygienic environment. However, the disease is more prevalent in Latin America. Additionally, prevelance of the disease is low in Europe due to high hygiene standards, strict quality control guidelines, hygienic food and water standards, and government support to maintain good hygiene.

Asia Pacific and Latin America are emerging regions for the market; therefore, the market in these regions is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Rapid expansion of the balantidiasis treatment market in these regions can be attributed to the increase in incidence of this infection, poor hygiene conditions, growth in the health care industry, and rise in government investment to develop health care infrastructure.

The balantidiasis treatment market in countries such as China, India, and Brazil is projected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period due to the increase in awareness among the population about protozoal infections and their treatments. Furthermore, the burden of gastrointestinal diseases is rising due to the increase in the number of pylori infection cases, and changes in lifestyle such as consumption of alcohol, smoking, and sedentary work profile.

Major players operating in the global balantidiasis treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc. , Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. , Akorn, Inc., NuVasive, Inc. and Sandoz International GmbH.