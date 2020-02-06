Ballistic Composites Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Ballistic Composites Market is accounted for $1.32 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.82 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Growing demand in personal protection and rising threat from growing internal and external conflicts are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, high costs and failure to provide complete protection are hampering the market growth in this region.

Based on Fiber Type, Aramid Fibers has a steady growth during the forecast period due to this are strong synthetic fibers with high heat-resistant properties and it is widely used for the body armor application. By geography, North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period owing to high expenditure by the military industry on protection of security, and severe standards by the U.S. government emphasizing the safety of the defense forces are driving the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Ballistic Composites Market include Honeywell International Inc., BAE Systems, Dupont, DSM, Morgan Advanced Materials, Barrday Corporation, Gurit, Teijin, MKU Limited and Waco Composites.

Matrix Types Covered:

• Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC)

• Metal Matrix Composite (MMC)

• Polymer Matrix Composites

Fiber Types Covered:

• Glass

• Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWP)

• Aramid Fibers

• Other Fiber Types

Applications Covered:

• Helmets & Face Protection

• Vehicle Armor

• Body Armor

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

