Ballistic Protection Market Stock and Sales Analysis 2019, Demands, Supply, Forecasts till 2025

The global ballistic protection market was valued at $7.90 billion in 2013 and is expected to reach $11.03 billion by the end of 2020, to grow at a CAGR of 5.11%

Top Companies in the Global Ballistic Protection Market:

Honeywell International, FY-Composites Oy, TEIJIN LIMITED, BAE Systems, Koninklijke Ten Cate Nv, DuPont, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, ArmorSource LLC, Ceradyne, Inc., Rheinmetall AG, and others.

Market Overview

This report segments the ballistic protection market on the basis of aircraft type, regions, and countries. Further, it contains revenue forecasts and analyses technological trends that are predominant in this market. The geographical analysis contains an in-depth classification for North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East, which contains major countries that cover the respective markets. The sections and sub-segments in the report would contain drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and current market trends that are expected to revolutionize the market.

The ballistic protection market can be segmented into two major types-personal protective equipment and vehicle armor. Personal protective equipment (PPE) consists of protective clothing, helmets, goggles, and other equipment designed to safeguard the personnel’s’ body from external injuries. PPE protects the body from hazards that include physical, electrical, heat, chemicals, and bio hazards. PPE in the defense industry can be further segmented into soft armor, hard armor, and protective head gear. Soft body armor is used in regular bullet and stab resistant vests, and hard armor, which is rigid reinforced body armor, and is, used in high risk situations by police tactical units and combat soldiers. Protective head gear mainly refers to high-quality helmets made of ballistic materials such as Kevlar and aramid, which possess excellent bullet and fragmentation stopping power. Vehicle armor refers to the armor plating used mainly in military vehicles to withstand the impact of shrapnel, bullets, missiles, or shells, protecting the personnel inside from the enemy attack.

The Ballistic Protection market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Ballistic Protection Market on the basis of Types are:

Poly-Ethylene (PE) Based

Aramid (Aromatic Amide) Based

On The basis Of Application, the Global Ballistic Protection Market is:

Body Armour

Helmets

Face Protection

Vehicle Armour

Others

Regions Are covered By 2-Butoxyethanol Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

