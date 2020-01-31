Balloon Catheter Market – Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2016 – 2026

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Balloon Catheter Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Balloon Catheter market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Balloon Catheter market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Balloon Catheter market. All findings and data on the global Balloon Catheter market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Balloon Catheter market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Balloon Catheter market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Balloon Catheter market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Balloon Catheter market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

on the basis of product type (Normal Balloon Catheter, Cutting Balloon Catheter, Scoring Balloon Catheter, Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter, Stent Graft Balloon Catheter); disease indication (Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease); raw material (Polyurethane, Nylon, Others); and end user (Public Hospitals & Private Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratories). The drug eluting balloon catheter segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 20.0% over the forecast period owing to the unique benefits offered by these balloon catheters in the treatment of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). The stent graft balloon catheter segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% in terms of value over the forecast period.

Factors and trends impacting the market

The global market for balloon catheters is expected to witness moderate growth rate in terms of value owing to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing number of cardiology intervention procedures globally. Moreover, growing healthcare expenditure and reimbursement support for vascular disorders, increasing geriatric population, introduction of next generation drug eluting balloon catheters, and increasing research and development activities for multipurpose balloon catheters is creating high potential growth opportunities for players operating in the global balloon catheter market.

A high cost of coronary angioplasty and stenting treatment and risk of infection and artery collapse associated with balloon catheterisation is likely to hinder market growth over the forecast period.

The global balloon catheter market is likely to witness some key trends influencing the market in the next 10 years. Growth in interventional cardiology is facilitating the use of advanced balloon catheters such as drug eluting balloon catheters. Also, the prevalence of patients suffering from end stage renal disease and an increasing number of patients undergoing renal replacement therapy is likely to increase the use of balloon catheters for treatment. Further, the manufacturing of low cost balloon catheters and adoption of capacity expansion is expected to provide key opportunities for the growth of the global balloon catheter market.

Regional market projections

The global balloon catheter market is segmented into seven key regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA. Revenue from the balloon catheter market in APEJ is expected to expand at a relatively higher CAGR (4.2%) due to an increase in the elderly population in countries such as China and India. The APEJ market is expected to account for 20.8% revenue share in the global balloon catheter market by 2026. North America is expected to be most attractive market in the global balloon catheter market over the forecast period and is estimated to account for 32.2% revenue share in 2016. Revenue from the Japan balloon catheter market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2016 to 2026.

Key players

Boston Scientific Inc., Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Jotech GmbH, QX Medical LLC, Meril Life Pvt. Ltd., Hexacath, Abbott Laboratories, Tokai Medical Products Inc., Biosensors International Ltd., Cook Medical Inc., Cardionovum GmbH, Cordis Corporation, and Biotronik Inc. are the leading companies operating in the global balloon catheter market.

Balloon Catheter Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Balloon Catheter Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Balloon Catheter Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The Balloon Catheter Market report highlights is as follows:

This Balloon Catheter market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.

This Balloon Catheter Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.

The expected Balloon Catheter Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report

This Balloon Catheter Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.

