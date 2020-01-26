Bamboo Furniture Market to Register Steady Growth During 2019 – 2027

Global Bamboo Furniture market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

The Bamboo Furniture market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Bamboo Furniture market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Key Trends and Drivers

Certain factors are shaping the growth curve for Global Bamboo Furniture Market. They are paving the way for how market would operate over the coming years. A glimpse is shared below.

A rise in construction volumes is set to fuel growth in the global bamboo furniture market as it is used in interior designing as well furniture. And, construction volumes are set to see a massive increase over the coming years. By 2030, they would grow up to as much as 85%. And, this translates to a market worth of USD 15.5 trillion. And here again, three countries – India, China and the United States – will have the biggest chunk of growth. Together, they will account for 57% of the market share. And, considering that India and Central China and Southern United States of America are also growers of bamboo, they will contribute positively to market growth.

Bamboo furniture market is seeing an upward growth trajectory because there is a rise in awareness levels related to environment and global warming. And, this is leading people to switch to green alternatives to a lot of things that are bought and bamboo fits the bill for interior decoration items and furniture pretty well. Bamboo is good at absorbing carbon dioxide – 40% more efficient than other alternatives and as a tree, it releases 36 % more oxygen. Besides, it is aesthetically, quite pleasing. Thus, as sustainable living becomes a major part of millennial lifestyles, the global bamboo furniture market would see a steady rise in its growth curve.

Global Bamboo Furniture Market: Geographical Analysis

The region that will show tremendous growth over the forecast period will be Asia Pacific (APAC). It held this position even in 2018, holding the largest share of the market. This is largely attributable to an inclination towards home décor and furnishings. This in turn is a direct result of increasing disposable incomes, an obvious outcomes of the economies in the region doing extremely well.

Besides, these some of these regions are hotspots for bamboo such as the North-East region in India and even China.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

