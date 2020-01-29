Barrier Resins Market Size to Grow at a Steady Rate During Forecast Period2017 – 2025

According to a recent report General market trends, the Barrier Resins economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this Barrier Resins market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.

The growth of the global barrier resins market is likely to be supplemented by the extensive growth of the pharmaceutical and packaging industry in developing countries, need for enhancing shelf life of packaged food goods, and burgeoning urbanization and lifestyle changes. The demand from the food industry is a factor triggering the growth of the market. Barrier resins are not only used in packaging in the food and beverages industry but also as a packaging material in the medical industry. Other factors such as visual attractiveness and low costs are further expected to bode well for the market growth. Among the several types of barrier resins available in the market, the type of EVOH is likely to gain popularity in the near future.

Global Barrier Resins Market: Regional Outlook

The region that is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to market players to barrier resins market players is Asia Pacific owing the robust economic growth in the countries of the region and high development in infrastructure. It is also likely to emerge as the hub for the manufactures of barrier resin. The markets in other regions such as North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America are also expected to grow during the forecast period.

Global Barrier Resins Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

A few of the leading participants in the barrier resins market are Honeywell International, Inc, Ineos Group Ltd., Zhejiang Juhua Co. Ltd, The Dow Chemical Company, The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and Chang Chun Petrochemical Co.

