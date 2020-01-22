Barrier Shrink Films Market Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2031

The “Barrier Shrink Films Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Market: Dynamics

One of the widest applications of barrier shrink films is anticipated to be fresh meat packaging. Technological innovation has always been key for the development of some of the finest ranges of barrier shrink films that could be suitable for the production and secondary processing of fresh food packaging. The launch of ultra-high performance, lightweight, and new generation products for fish and fresh meat vendors could provide a strong impetus to the growth of the world barrier shrink films market. As the food industry pioneers its quest for innovative food products to satisfy demanding customers, the need for packaging that extends shelf life, enhances protection, and improves product visibility is projected to increase.

Global Barrier Shrink Films Market: Segmentation

The international barrier shrink films market is prophesied to be segregated as per type of product, end use, type of material, and type of barrier. In respect of product, the market could be classified into flowpacks, vacuum bags, shrink forms, chubs, and shrink wraps. Amongst these, vacuum bags are anticipated to hold a larger share in the market while expanding at a CAGR of 5.8%.

On the basis of end use, the international barrier shrink films market could be divided into food and beverages, healthcare, electronics, cosmetics and personal care, and other manufacturing end users. By material, there could be segments such as polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), polyamide (PA), ethyl vinyl alcohol (EVOH), and others. In terms of barrier, the market is projected to be segmented into low, medium, high, and ultra-high barriers.

On the geographical front, the international barrier shrink films market could include Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) as a major region boasting of a colossal share. Between 2017 and 2022, APEJ could gain 255 basis points (BPS). Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are expected to grow sluggishly in the coming years. However, North America and Europe could exhibit a positive growth in the market. Not to forget, Latin America is forecast to be another market important for barrier shrink films.

Global Barrier Shrink Films Market: Competition

The worldwide barrier shrink films market is predicted to witness the presence of leading companies such as Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., Schur Flexibles Group, Flavorseal Llc., Buergofol GmbH, Flexopack S.A., and Premiumpack GmbH.

