Beacon Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019-2026

Assessment of the Global Beacon Market

The recent study on the Beacon market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Beacon market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Beacon market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Beacon market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Beacon market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Beacon market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Beacon market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Beacon market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Beacon across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well established players of the market including Aruba Networks Inc, Gimbal, Estimote Inc., Kontakt.io and Radius Networks, Inc. among others. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by innovating novel beacon lights. For instance, in June 2017, Aruba Networks Inc. has further altered its offerings which uses Internet of Things (IoT), by introducing a location based asset tracking solution in collaboration with its wireless platforms. This can have a positive impact on the beacon offerings of the company. Additionally, in April 2018, Kontakt.io formed a partnership with Cassia Networks, a Bluetooth IoT solution provider to offer enhanced Bluetooth beacon offerings to its customers.

Global Beacon Market

Global Beacon Market, by End-use Industry

Retail

Advertising

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Others

Global Beacon Market, by Technology

iBeacon

Eddystone

Others

Global Beacon Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Global Beacon Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Beacon market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Beacon market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Beacon market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Beacon market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Beacon market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Beacon market establish their foothold in the current Beacon market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Beacon market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Beacon market solidify their position in the Beacon market?

