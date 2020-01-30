Behavioural Health Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2026

Indepth Study of this Behavioural Health Market

Behavioural Health Market Report, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Behavioural Health . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Behavioural Health market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Market Segmentation, by Service Type

Based on service type, the global behavioural health market is segmented into as outpatient counseling, intensive case management, home-based treatment services, inpatient hospital treatment, emergency mental health service and others. Outpatient counseling service type segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, in terms of value, in the global behavioural health market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation, by Disorder Type

Based on disorder type, the market is segmented into the anxiety disorder, bipolar disorders, depression, eating disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD), substance abuse disorder and others. Other segment includes schizophrenia, insomnia, disruptive behavioural disorders, pervasive development disorder, etc. Currently, anxiety disorder segment account for relatively high revenue share, followed by depression.

Key Regions

Geographically, global behavioural health market is segmented into seven major regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America dominated global behavioural health market in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of above 3% over the forecast period of 2018-2028. APEJ is expected to be the fastest growing market, in terms of revenue, in the global behavioural health market, registering over 4% CAGR over 2018-2028.

Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global behavioural health market are Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc., Universal Health Services, Inc., Magellan Health Inc., National Mentor Holdings Inc., Behavioural Health Services Inc., Behavioural Health Network Inc., North Range Behavioural Health, Strategic Behavioural Health, LLC, Seton Healthcare Family (Ascension Health), Ocean Mental Health Services Inc. among others. Merger & acquisition activity is emerging as a prominent trend among service providers of the behavioural health market.

