Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2015 – 2020

on the basis of product type into monobloc pumps, mini pumps and submersible pumps. The submersible pumps are preferred widely for industrial and domestic applications. However, the monobloc pumps segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. In Egypt, submersible pumps are widely preferred for agriculture applications and thereby, the segment accounts for more than 50% share of the overall market in terms of revenue.

Segmentation, by Application

The below 30 Hp centrifugal water pump market in Egypt is segmented into three major applications, namely industrial, agriculture and domestic. The domestic application segment currently accounts for more than 40% share of the overall below 30 Hp centrifugal water pumps market in Egypt in terms of revenue, and is estimated to expand at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. Meanwhile, among the three applications, the industrial application segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.5% in terms of revenue.

Segmentation, by Capacity

The below 30 Hp centrifugal water pumps market in Egypt has been segmented in terms of capacity, from 0.5 HP (minimum) to 30 HP (maximum), for all the three types of the mentioned pump types. Among all the product capacities, the 25-30 HP pumps are most widely preferred. As far as the monobloc and submersible pumps are concerned, the 25-30 HP pumps find wider applications, whereas the 1-2 HP pumps account for more than 50% share of the overall mini pumps segment.

Key Players

Major players in the below 30 Hp centrifugal water pump market in Egypt include Grundfos, KSB Pumps Ltd., Xylem Inc., Wilo SE, Flowserve Corporation, Calpeda S.p.A, and Omega Egypt Co. The centrifugal water pump industry in Egypt is largely consolidated, as the regional and local players hold a collective revenue share of 70% of the total centrifugal water pump market in the country. Grundfos accounts for largest share in the centrifugal water pump market, followed by KSB Pumps Egypt and Wilo SE.

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

