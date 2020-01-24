Bensulide Market Higher Growth Rate & Forecast 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Bensulide Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

companies are banking on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to ensure sustainable growth in the market.

However, risks associated with the use of bensulide are acting as a deterrent to the growth of the market. According to EPA, workers who blend, load, and/or apply the herbicide to golf courses, agricultural sites, and home lawns are at risk. Moreover, there are chronic risks for birds and aquatic species.

Global Bensulide Market: Overview

The global bensulide market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate with an increasing number of applications in the agriculture and horticulture sectors. The basic use of bensulide as an herbicide, precisely, as an organophosphate acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, lays a strong foundation for the unremitting growth of the global market. Bensulide also finds usage in professional lawn care, greenhouses, turfs, farmlands, and other commercial applications. With a view to control the growth of broadleaf weeds and grasses, bensulide is subsumed one to two inches inside home grass lawns, agricultural fields, gardens, and golf courses. Besides this, the herbicide can be applied on residential lawns and ornamentals by homeowners.

One of the primary functions of bensulide is inhibiting the growth of undesirable plants such as weeds that cut short the supply of vital nutrients to agricultural crops or horticulture produce. If bensulide is planned to be applied during or before planting time, cultivation is the preferred technique used for incorporation into the soil. Post the planting time, bensulide can be incorporated by watering it in with the help of irrigation systems.

Interestingly, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has classified bensulide as a general purpose pesticide. Prior to planting crops, bensulide can be applied to bare soil. It is also commonly used for cole, garlic, legume, cucurbit, and leafy vegetable crops.

Global Bensulide Market: Drivers

The global bensulide market is gaining massive strength with the rise in farming activities and the vital role of bensulide in farming. The primary growth driver of the global market is the advancing agricultural sector. The market is also expected to ride on the need for the application of agrochemicals on farmlands. With a rising number of population globally, it has become inevitable to cater to the augmenting food requirement, which calls for more farming activities and eventually more use of bensulide.

Bensulide curtails the dependence on the overtaxing tiling activity with its swift functionality on the field. Farmers can ensure a quicker turnaround time for their crops by using bensulide. Removal of harmful weeds is also quicker and easier without the need to employ much labor by using the herbicide.

Howbeit, in the future, the global bensulide market may slightly downslide, owing to the risk of toxicity to fish and other aquatic species with the use of the herbicide. Nonetheless, the market is foretold to expand significantly, not many years from now, on account of the need for faster crop production and the thriving agricultural industry.

Global Bensulide Market: Geography and Competition

The price of bensulide has elevated since a few years in the past due to the lack of intermediate chemical provisions for the production of bensulide, especially in China. Moreover, the Chinese manufacturers are finding it challenging to produce bensulide while complying with the regulatory demands. This has reduced the bensulide supply in China. However, countries such as the U.S. and Australia have a demand for bensulide at a substantial level.

With a gamut of manufacturers spread across different geographies, the global bensulide market is anticipated to be a fragmented one. Some of the important players prevailing in the global market are Chongqing Shurong Chemical Co., Ltd., BASF, Shandong Qiaochang Chemical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Fengshan Group Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Sunrising Industry Co., Ltd.

