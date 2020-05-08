Benzyl Alcohol Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand During the Period until 2027

Benzyl Alcohol Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global benzyl alcohol market by segmenting it in terms of end-user industries such as personal care, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, paints & coatings, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for benzyl alcohol in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for benzyl alcohol in individual end-user industries in all the regions.

The report provides the estimated market size of benzyl alcohol for 2015 and forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of benzyl alcohol has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in kilo tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers are estimated based on key end-user industries of benzyl alcohol. Market size and forecast for applications have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Plastics Wire, The Danish Environmental Protection Agency, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva, and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global benzyl alcohol market. Key players profiled in the report include Emerald Performance Materials, Lanxess, Pharmco-Aaper, Avantor Performance Materials, Merck KGaA, Alfa Aesar, Finar Limited, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited, Elan Chemical Company Inc., Wuhan Youji Industries Co., Ltd., Wuhan Biet Co., Ltd., Hubei Greenhome Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., and Ineos AG. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

Benzyl Alcohol Market – End-user Analysis

Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Paints & Coatings

Others

Benzyl Alcohol Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



