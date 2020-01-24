Best Statistical Report of AI In Oil & Gas Market with Major Eminent Key Players Google LLC, IBM Corp, FuGenX Technologies Pvt Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, PJSC Gazprom Neft, Huawei Technologies, Nvidia Corp, Infosys Ltd

The oil and gas industry operates across a high-risk environment, where the application of AI is expected to aid in streamlining the overall production process and controlling the wastage across the endpoints. Various IoT sensors exhibit multiple functions, which are integral components of upstream and downstream activities, across the industry. From exploration activities (upstream) to leak monitoring while transportation (downstream), there are opportunities for significant application of AI, in the industry.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in oil & gas is expected to register to grow CAGR of +12%, during the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Some of the prominent players – Google LLC, IBM Corp, FuGenX Technologies Pvt Ltd, Hortonworks Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corp., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, PJSC Gazprom Neft, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Nvidia Corp, Infosys Ltd.

The analysis of the manufacturing cost structure of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in oil & gas Market has been performed based on key aspects such as industry chain structure, manufacturing process, raw materials, and their suppliers. The manufacturing plants analysis and technical data of the market have been explained in the lights of raw material sources, technology sources.

Owing to the increasing adoption of AI technologies across the oilfield operators and service providers and the robust presence of prominent AI software and system suppliers, especially in the United States and Canada, the North American segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the AI in the oil & gas market, over the forecast period.

The main purpose of this report is to provide in-depth analysis which clearly explains how trends could potentially affect the future of AI In Oil & Gas Market during the forecast period. This market is studied through detailed studies of competing manufacturers and upcoming manufacturers. The revenue, production, price, and market share of these players are referred to as accurate information.

Table of Contents:

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in oil & gas Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in oil & gas Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC

The exploration report, titled AI In Oil & Gas Market Report 2026,” offers an unmistakable understanding of the subject matter. Understood from the title of the publication, the 2019–2026 forecast period considered here has been kept in view to foresee the overall revenue, price, consumption by country, and sales by type and application of the market.

The market is escalating rapidly, owing to rising digitization and continuous advancements in the field of cognitive science and computer science that are shaping the way for a new technology. Be that as it may, the cost acquired in making the products is more and the unmistakable degree of profitability is low, in this way representing a major restraining factor for the market’s development.

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancement

