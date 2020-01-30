MARKET REPORT
Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market – Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2016-2028
The exploration study provides an in-depth overview of the global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors market and helps market participants establishes a solid basis in the industry. The research report provides a full market evaluation which includes future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, historical statistics, evidence and market data statistically supported and licensed to the industry.This offers regional analysis of the global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors market to reveal key opportunities that are raised in various parts of the world. The analysis is segmented by type of product, application / end-user. In general, the competitive landscape is analyzed along with the business profiles of leading players operating on the global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors market.
For more information, download sample of the premium report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-60745?utm_source=SatPR/MAYUR
The global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors market report provides an outstanding, first-time present and attentive study of the scale, trends, division and lookout of Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors market worldwide in production and supply. It also talks about nearly the market size of various sections and their progress features along with growth patterns, various stakeholders such as buyers, retailers, vendors, CEOs, research & media, global director, manager, president, SWOT analysis i.e. weakness, power, opportunities and danger to company and others.
To those industries which are interested in or hope to be involved in the Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors market, this study should give you a detailed perspective. Few major players in the industry are vital to keep the business awareness up to date.
Players Profiled:Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis International AG (Sandoz), Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
The research report published by QMI describes how key developments and emerging factors influence Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors market’s growth as the study provides with market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, geographic breakdowns, competitive landscape, shares, trend and strategies for this sector. In the report, Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors market’s revenue is estimated at USD XX million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2028, rising at a CAGR of XX percent.
Highlights of this study are:
-
Market share study of top manufacturing players.
-
Market share debts for regional and country segments.
-
Premeditated references for new competitors.
-
Competitive landscaping planning key common trends.
-
Market-based market estimation tactical endorsements in key business segments.
-
Market trends (Constraints, drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, recommendations and challenges.
-
Profiling business with comprehensive plans, financial and latest innovations.
Get ToC for the overview of the premium report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-toc-60745?utm_source=SatPR/MAYUR
Objective of this study are:
-
Focuses on the leading manufacturers of Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors market to identify, pronounce, and analyze the value, sales volume, market share, market competition environment, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the coming years.
-
Sharing comprehensive information on key market growth factors like opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges, and risks.
-
The Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors market should be evaluated with regard to individual future prospects, growth patterns and their presence in the total market.
-
To evaluate fair trends, such as deals, new product releases, extensions and industry acquisitions.
-
To identify the key players carefully and to systematically analyze their growth strategies.
-
Supply chain patterns that chart the new technological advances.
Market Segmentation:
By Drug Class:
• Penicillin
• Cephalosporin
• Carbapenem
• Monobactam
• Combination
By Disease:
• Urinary Tract Infection
• Respiratory Infection
• Skin Infection
• Complicated Urinary Tract Infection (cUTI)
• Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections (cIAI)
• Nosocomial Pneumonia
• Blood Stream Infection
• Other
By Route of Administration:
• Oral
• Intravenous
• Other
By Region:
• North America
◦ North America, by Country
▪ US
▪ Canada
▪ Mexico
◦ North America, by Drug Class
◦ North America, by Disease
◦ North America, by Route of Administration
• Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Country
▪ Germany
▪ UK
▪ France
▪ Italy
▪ Spain
▪ The Netherlands
▪ Rest of Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Drug Class
◦ Western Europe, by Disease
◦ Western Europe, by Route of Administration
• Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Country
▪ China
▪ India
▪ Japan
▪ South Korea
▪ Australia
▪ Indonesia
▪ Rest of Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Drug Class
◦ Asia Pacific, by Disease
◦ Asia Pacific, by Route of Administration
• Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Country
▪ Russia
▪ Turkey
▪ Rest of Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Drug Class
◦ Eastern Europe, by Disease
◦ Eastern Europe, by Route of Administration
• Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Country
▪ UAE
▪ Saudi Arabia
▪ Qatar
▪ Iran
▪ Rest of Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Drug Class
◦ Middle East, by Disease
◦ Middle East, by Route of Administration
• Rest of the World
◦ Rest of the World, by Country
▪ South America
▪ Africa
◦ Rest of the World, by Drug Class
◦ Rest of the World, by Disease
◦ Rest of the World, by Route of Administration
ABOUT US:
QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.
Contact:
Quince Market Insights
Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)
Office No- A109,
Pune, Maharashtra 411028
Phone: +91 – 9850603687 / 7972869557
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com
MARKET REPORT
Oleochemicals Market 2020 Detailed Analysis with Region, Segmentation focusing on Key Players 3F GROUP Agarwal Group of Industries Croda International Plc Emery Oleochemicals
Oleochemicals are derived from plants and animals and are readily available in nature. They find applications in various industries such as food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical. Oleochemicals are widely used in manufacturing soaps and detergents. Oleochemicals are also used in the production of lubricants, solvents, biodiesel, and bioplastics. Oleochemicals are considered a high-quality substitute for petroleum-based products.
The report on the area of Oleochemicals Market by The Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the Oleochemicals Market.
Market Analysis of Global Oleochemicals Market 2027 is an in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials sector, with particular attention to market trend analysis world. The report aims to provide an overview of the Oleochemicals Market with detailed segmentation of the market by component, type of deployment, industry and region. The global Oleochemicals Market is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the state of the main market Oleochemicals Market players and presents key market trends and opportunities.
Get sample PDF report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003429/
Companies Mentioned:-
- 3F GROUP
- Agarwal Group of Industries
- Croda International Plc
- Emery Oleochemicals
- Fairchem Speciality Limited
- IOI Corporation Berhad
- KLK OLEO
- Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd.
- Unilever
- Wilmar International Ltd
The reports cover key market developments in the Oleochemicals Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Oleochemicals Market are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Oleochemicals Market in the world market.
The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.
Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003429/
The global oleochemicals market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based type, the market is segmented as fatty acid, fatty alcohol, methyl ester, glycerol, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverages, soaps & detergents, polymers, and others.
Reason to Buy
– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Oleochemicals Market
– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Oleochemicals Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.
Contact Us:
Call: +1-646-491-9876
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/
MARKET REPORT
Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Therapeutics Market – Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2028
The exploration study provides an in-depth overview of the global Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Therapeutics market and helps market participants establishes a solid basis in the industry. The research report provides a full market evaluation which includes future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, historical statistics, evidence and market data statistically supported and licensed to the industry.This offers regional analysis of the global Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Therapeutics market to reveal key opportunities that are raised in various parts of the world. The analysis is segmented by type of product, application / end-user. In general, the competitive landscape is analyzed along with the business profiles of leading players operating on the global Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Therapeutics market.
For more information, download sample of the premium report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-60740?utm_source=SatPR/MAYUR
The global Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Therapeutics market report provides an outstanding, first-time present and attentive study of the scale, trends, division and lookout of Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Therapeutics market worldwide in production and supply. It also talks about nearly the market size of various sections and their progress features along with growth patterns, various stakeholders such as buyers, retailers, vendors, CEOs, research & media, global director, manager, president, SWOT analysis i.e. weakness, power, opportunities and danger to company and others.
To those industries which are interested in or hope to be involved in the Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Therapeutics market, this study should give you a detailed perspective. Few major players in the industry are vital to keep the business awareness up to date.
Players Profiled:Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Erytech Pharma, Leadiant Biosciences, Inc. (Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals Inc.), Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Rare Disease Therapeutics, Inc., Sanofi, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
The research report published by QMI describes how key developments and emerging factors influence Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Therapeutics market’s growth as the study provides with market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, geographic breakdowns, competitive landscape, shares, trend and strategies for this sector. In the report, Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Therapeutics market’s revenue is estimated at USD XX million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2028, rising at a CAGR of XX percent.
Highlights of this study are:
-
Market share study of top manufacturing players.
-
Market share debts for regional and country segments.
-
Premeditated references for new competitors.
-
Competitive landscaping planning key common trends.
-
Market-based market estimation tactical endorsements in key business segments.
-
Market trends (Constraints, drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, recommendations and challenges.
-
Profiling business with comprehensive plans, financial and latest innovations.
Get ToC for the overview of the premium report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-toc-60740?utm_source=SatPR/MAYUR
Objective of this study are:
-
Focuses on the leading manufacturers of Global Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Therapeutics market to identify, pronounce, and analyze the value, sales volume, market share, market competition environment, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the coming years.
-
Sharing comprehensive information on key market growth factors like opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges, and risks.
-
The Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Therapeutics market should be evaluated with regard to individual future prospects, growth patterns and their presence in the total market.
-
To evaluate fair trends, such as deals, new product releases, extensions and industry acquisitions.
-
To identify the key players carefully and to systematically analyze their growth strategies.
-
Supply chain patterns that chart the new technological advances.
Market Segmentation:
By Drug:
• Hyper-CVAD Regimen
• Linker Regimen
• Nucleoside Metabolic Inhibitors
• Targeted Drugs & Immunotherapy
• CALGB 8811 Regimen
• Oncaspar
By Type:
• Pediatric
• Adult
By Region:
• North America
◦ North America, by Country
▪ US
▪ Canada
▪ Mexico
◦ North America, by Drug
◦ North America, by Type
• Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Country
▪ Germany
▪ UK
▪ France
▪ Italy
▪ Spain
▪ The Netherlands
▪ Rest of Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Drug
◦ Western Europe, by Type
• Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Country
▪ China
▪ India
▪ Japan
▪ South Korea
▪ Australia
▪ Indonesia
▪ Rest of Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Drug
◦ Asia Pacific, by Type
• Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Country
▪ Russia
▪ Turkey
▪ Rest of Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Drug
◦ Eastern Europe, by Type
• Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Country
▪ UAE
▪ Saudi Arabia
▪ Qatar
▪ Iran
▪ Rest of Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Drug
◦ Middle East, by Type
• Rest of the World
◦ Rest of the World, by Country
▪ South America
▪ Africa
◦ Rest of the World, by Drug
◦ Rest of the World, by Type
ABOUT US:
QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.
Contact:
Quince Market Insights
Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)
Office No- A109,
Pune, Maharashtra 411028
Phone: +91 – 9850603687 / 7972869557
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com
MARKET REPORT
High Pressure Boiler Feed Pumps Market Size, Share Industry Trend Report 2020| Roth Pump, KSB, Sulzer
QY Research recently published a research report titled, “High Pressure Boiler Feed Pumps Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026“. The research report is collated on the basis of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The global High Pressure Boiler Feed Pumps market is one of the fastest-growing markets and is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast years. Reader are provided easy access to thorough analysis on the various aspects such as opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will take in the forecast years.
>>Download Full PDF Sample Copy of High Pressure Boiler Feed Pumps Market Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1451490/global-high-pressure-boiler-feed-pumps-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026
All of the statistics and data, including CAGR Market size, and market share, provided in the report are highly reliable and accurate. They have been verified and re validated using in-house and external sources. The report comes out as a powerful tool that could enable market manufactures to plan out effective strategies to improve their share of the global High Pressure Boiler Feed Pumps market. Our result-oriented market experts provide research-based recommendations to help market players gain success in their targeted global and regional markets. On the whole, the report is just the right tool that market players can keep in their arsenal to increase their competitiveness.
This section of the report offers a thorough and comprehensive information about the various manufacturers in the market. The major manufacturers covered in the report hold significant share that demands a microscopic look. It provides vital information about various strategies implemented by these manufacturers to combat competition and expand their footprint in the market. It also surveys the current trends adopted by the manufacturers to innovate their product for the future. This report is structured in such a way so as to help the reader understand the market and make business decisions accordingly.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want: Roth Pump, KSB, Sulzer, Grundfos Pumps, DESMI, GE Automation, CNP Pumps India, Shipco Pumps, FLUX-SPECK Pump
The research report briefs on segments such as product type and end users. The product type segment gives an understanding about various products available in the market. It also gives information on what is the scope and potential of each product. Also, the segment presents an elaborate information on end users. Understanding end users is of utmost importance as it aids in identifying marketable areas.
Market Size Split by Type:
Vertical Boiler Feed Pump, Horizontal Boiler Feed Pump
Market Size Split by Application:
Chemical Industry, Power & Energy, Other
Global High Pressure Boiler Feed Pumps Market: Regional Analysis
The research report studies the contribution of various regions in the market by understanding their political, technological, social, environmental, and economical status. Analysts have included data pertaining to every region, its manufacturers, production, and revenue. The regions studied in the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, South Asia, the Middle and Africa, South Korea, and others. This section is focuses on helping the reader analyse the potential of each region for making sound investments.
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
The research report has presented an analysis of various factors influencing the market’s current growth. Drivers, restraints, and trends are elaborated to understand their positive or negative effects. This section is aimed at providing readers with a thorough information about the potential scope of various applications and segments. These estimates are based on the current trends and historic milestones.
An assessment of restraints provided in the reports stands perfectly in contrast with the drivers. Factors eclipsing market growth have been given due importance and contemplation to devise ways to circumvent them. In addition, opinions of market experts have been factored in to understand lucrative opportunities as may be presented by the ever-changing market dynamics.
>>Get Customized Report in your Inbox within 24 hours:- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1451490/global-high-pressure-boiler-feed-pumps-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026
Table of Contents
- Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, High Pressure Boiler Feed Pumps market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.
- Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.
- High Pressure Boiler Feed Pumps Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.
- Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.
- Market Size by Application: This section includes High Pressure Boiler Feed Pumps market consumption analysis by application.
- Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global High Pressure Boiler Feed Pumps market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.
- High Pressure Boiler Feed Pumps Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, High Pressure Boiler Feed Pumps market value chain, and sales channel analysis.
- Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.
About US:
QYResearch established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. the company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), experts resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc industries experts who own more than 10 years experiences on marketing or R&D), professional survey team (the team member with more than 3 years market survey experience and more than 2 years depth expert interview experience). Excellent data analysis team (SPSS statistics and PPT graphics process team).
Oleochemicals Market 2020 Detailed Analysis with Region, Segmentation focusing on Key Players 3F GROUP Agarwal Group of Industries Croda International Plc Emery Oleochemicals
Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Therapeutics Market – Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2028
High Pressure Boiler Feed Pumps Market Size, Share Industry Trend Report 2020| Roth Pump, KSB, Sulzer
Boiler Feed Pumps (BFP) Market 2020 Latest Innovations and Industry Challenges By 2026 | KSB, Sulzer, Roth Pump
Gas Alarm Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Gas Alarm Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2025
Latest Report 2020: High Pressure Booster Pumps Market Importance, Trends, Regional Forecast (2020 – 2026)| Xylem, KARCHER, Pentair
On Line Health and Wellness Market | Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Industry Growth , Industry Size Analysis & Forecast 2026
New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Market – Development, Industry Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2026
Thermal Anemometers Market Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026) | Observator, Testo, Dwyer Instruments
Orthodontic Wax Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2018 – 2028
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Global Cereal Ingredient Market Strategies Assessment 2020 – Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge, Kerry Group, Associated British Foods
- Trump concern about Electrical vehicles
- Global Semiconductor Glass Market 2020 | Samsung, LG, Corning, GT
- Loan Servicing Software Market Revenue 2019 | FICS, Fiserv, Mortgage Builder, Nortridge Software
- State power grids to face a challenge from electric Vehicles
- China to prepare its Current deep-space crew Mill for its first flight experiment
- Africa for $65.7m for Investing in Renewable Energy Projects from the UK
- Space Organization team to start Cybersecurity tasks in spring this year
- Boeing falls out of the DARPA Experimental Spaceplane platform
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT2 weeks ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT2 weeks ago
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before