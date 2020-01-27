Beverage Can Toppers Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2019 – 2027

About global Beverage Can Toppers market

The latest global Beverage Can Toppers market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Beverage Can Toppers industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Beverage Can Toppers market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation

The global beverage can toppers market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industries:

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Others

It can be segmented on the basis of seal type:

One-time-usage

Re-sealable

It can also be segmented on the basis of material used for the manufacture:

Plastics

Metals

Paper

Others

Beverage Can Toppers Market: Segmentation Overview

The beverage can toppers can be further segmented into Crown, Metal screw cap, Maci-P, Maxi-PN, PT (Press On Twist) Cap, Rinpul-P Cap, Roll-On Cap, ROPP (Roll On Pilfer Proof) Cap, Twist-off cap etc. The crown-type beverage can toppers have high-speed applications in the packaging of beers and soft drinks. The rinpul-p-type beverage can toppers have applications in the packaging of fruit juices. The maxi-pn type is used for the packaging of sakes whereas the maxi-p-type is again used for the packaging of craft beers. The roll on type of beverage can toppers gives consumers safe openings and reclosing, also is ideal for packaging of baby juices. The roll on pilfer proof topper comes up with a tamper evident band that breaks while opening the closure to verify the first opening seal. This is widely used for the packaging of health drinks, liquor, soft drinks, etc. The twist off type of beverage can toppers have buttons that make the pop sound when they are opened and are used to package ketchups. The traditional metal screw type of metal cap has a pre-threaded screw on the side of the closure and has application for the packaging of nutraceutical products. The metal beverage can toppers can be further segmented into steel, aluminum and tin plates. The beverages segment is further segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Beverage Can Toppers Market: Recent Developments

The Lipton Iced Tea and The London Beer Factory are some of the brands that coupled with the CROWN Bevcans in Europe and the Middle East. They were instrumental in bringing the beverage can toppers with thermochromic inks. The Orora Packaging Pty. Ltd. is offering the beverage can and beverage can toppers with the resealable feature. The two step pull of the resealable beverage can toppers withstands tampering.

Beverage Can Toppers Market: Regional Outlook

The global beverage can toppers market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of the beverage can toppers market owing to their increasing applications in the re-packaging of health drinks and carbonated drinks. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to packaging technologies, wherein beverage can toppers are used to enhance product attributes, aids in boosting the growth of beverage can toppers market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards the growing demand for beverage can toppers because of the increasing demand for reusable and sustainable packaging solutions.

Beverage Can Toppers Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global beverage can toppers market are:

Crown

Global Closure Systems

Ball Corporation

Nippon Closures Co., Ltd.

O.BERK COMPANY, LLC

Reynolds

Tri-sure

WestRock Company

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

Snap Capp Distribution Company

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



