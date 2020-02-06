Beverage Cans Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2019 to 2027

The detailed market study published by FMR unravels the major trends that are currently influencing the growth of the Beverage Cans Market. Further, the report inspects the various parameters that are expected to impact the current and future dynamics of the Beverage Cans Market including the growth opportunities, challenges, and drivers across various regional markets.

The report reveals that the Beverage Cans Market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2019 to 2027 and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The study indicates that the growing R&D investments, advances in technology, and growing adoption of the Beverage Cans across the various end-use industries are expected to propel the growth of the Beverage Cans Market during the assessment period 2019 to 2027.

market players to increase their market share and customer base in the global beverage cans market. For instance,

On 13 th December 2018, ORG Technology Co. Ltd., a leading Chinese metal packaging company, acquired the metal beverage packaging facilities in China from Ball Corporation.

December 2018, ORG Technology Co. Ltd., a leading Chinese metal packaging company, acquired the metal beverage packaging facilities in China from Ball Corporation. On 17 th April 2019, the Ardagh Group, a leading beverage cans manufacturer announced the expansion of production at its Jacareí and Manaus can end facilities in Brazil. By doing so, the company is focusing on catering to the increasing demand of aluminum packaging.

April 2019, the Ardagh Group, a leading beverage cans manufacturer announced the expansion of production at its Jacareí and Manaus can end facilities in Brazil. By doing so, the company is focusing on catering to the increasing demand of aluminum packaging. On 6 th February 2018, Ball Corporation, a leading aluminum packaging manufacturer announced that they will build a new production plant for one-line beverage cans in Asunción, Paraguay.

February 2018, Ball Corporation, a leading aluminum packaging manufacturer announced that they will build a new production plant for one-line beverage cans in Asunción, Paraguay. 16th August 2019, Crown Beverage Packaging North America, a leading beverage cans manufacturer in the North American Market opened a new graphics studio for beverage cans. This new facility enables the development of innovative ideas and designs for beverage cans in the market.

These merger and acquisition strategies will enable key market players to further consolidate their position in the global beverage cans market. The emerging players are implementing the growth strategies followed by the prominent market players to gain a foothold in the market.

