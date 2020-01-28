Bicycle Panniers Market : Industry Outlook, Developments and Forecast 2018 to 2028

In 2018, the market size of Infusion Pumps Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Infusion Pumps .

This report studies the global market size of Infusion Pumps , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Infusion Pumps Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Infusion Pumps history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Infusion Pumps market, the following companies are covered:

Competitive Landscape

The FMI report provides detailed information about the growth parameters of the infusion pumps market with the help of a detailed assessment of the competitive environment in the Infusion pumps market. The market study provides comprehensive data on each stakeholder in the infusion pumps market, including B.Braun Melsungen AG., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Fresenius Kabi AG, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Baxter International Inc., Smiths Medical, MOOG Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd. and Pfizer (Hospira) Inc. The report provides readers with all-encompassing data on each manufacturer’s revenue shares, winning strategies and latest information on mergers and acquisitions in the Infusion pumps market.

The market is gaining traction in terms of mergers and acquisitions and inorganic growth in terms of establishing wholly-owned local subsidiaries. For example, Pfizer acquired Hospira including all Infusion pumps and accessories business of the latter in September, 2015. BD acquired CareFusion Corporation in October, 2014 to emerge as one of the largest global leaders in medical technology, better positioned to partner with leading healthcare providers. BD also acquired the infusion pumps manufacturing company Caesarea Medical Electronics for US$ 250 Mn in 2017. This deal between these two infusion pump manufacturers is expected to bring out synergies in advanced technology development, which could lead to better designing of future infusion pumps.

Definition

As per the U.S. FDA, “infusion pumps are defined as medical devices used to deliver fluids into a patient’s body in a controlled manner. There are many different types of infusion pumps, which are used for a variety of purposes and in a variety of environments. Infusion pumps may be capable of delivering fluids in large or small amounts, and may be used to deliver nutrients or medications – such as insulin or other hormones, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and pain relievers”.

About the Report

The study of the infusion pumps market, recently published by FMI, provides comprehensive information about the most important market dynamics that are expected to prove instrumental in the growth of the infusion pumps market during 2018–2028. Market players can find the most accurate quantitative and qualitative information about growth parameters of the infusion pumps market in the report. The report encompasses detailed infusion pumps sales volumes and insights based on deep primaries with the leading manufacturers of infusion pumps.

Segmentation

The infusion pumps market report has been segmented in the most logical manner on key parameters, such as geographical region, product type, application type and end user, to analyze the segment-wise growth of the infusion pumps market. Based on geographical region, the infusion pumps market has been segmented into eight regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, Asia-Pacific Excluding China and Japan (APECJ), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Infusion pumps market, on the basis of product type, has been segmented into syringe Infusion pumps, ambulatory infusion pumps, volumetric infusion pumps, implantable infusion pumps, insulin infusion pumps, enteral infusion pumps, PCA infusion pumps and infusion pump accessories. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into chemotherapy/oncology, pediatrics/neonatology, analgesia gastroenterology, hematology and diabetes. By end user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, home care, clinics and others.

Additional Questions Answered

Readers can find detailed information about the important factors that are augmenting and hampering the growth of the Infusion pumps market during the forecast period. Additionally, the report also contains valuable information that can provide infusion pumps market players with answers to critical questions, such as:

Which types of infusion pumps account for the maximum demand among customers adopting infusion therapy for patients?

Why are the sales of infusion pumps highest in North America? How are emerging markets fuelling market growth?

Which regulations in various regional segments are influencing the strategies of players in the infusion pumps market?

What is the hazard analysis of infusion pump usage?

Research Methodology

The process of market research followed at FMI commences with extensive secondary research of the infusion pumps market. Analysts obtain industry-validated, historic and current data about the demand and sales of infusion pumps and accessories adopted across the globe. The comprehensive secondary research is followed by primary research, where detailed information about the Infusion pumps market is obtained in terms of value (US$ million) and volume in units. Based on the thorough secondary and primary research of growth parameters of the infusion pumps market, analysts come up with the most precise forecast on how the infusion pumps market will grow during the forecast period.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Infusion Pumps product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Infusion Pumps , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Infusion Pumps in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Infusion Pumps competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Infusion Pumps breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Infusion Pumps market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Infusion Pumps sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.