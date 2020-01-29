Bike-Sharing Service Market Size will reach US$ 5440 million by 2024: JUMP Bikes, Citi Bike, LimeBike, Capital Bikeshare, Divvy Bikes, Blue Bikes (Hubway), Ford GoBike

ReportsandMarkets.com adds “ Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024 ” new reports to its research database. The report spread across 156 pages with tables and figures in it.

A bicycle-sharing system, public bicycle system, or bike-share scheme, is a service in which bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short term basis for a price or free. Many bike share systems allow people to borrow a bike from a “dock” and return it at another dock belonging to the same system. Docks are special bike racks that lock the bike, and only release it by computer control. The user enters payment information, and the computer unlocks a bike. The user returns the bike by placing it in the dock, which locks it in place. Other systems are dockless. For many systems, smartphone mapping apps show nearby available bikes and open docks.

Bike-Sharing Service have wide range of applications by age, such as Age 18-24, Age 25-34, Age 35-44, Other. And Age 25-34 was the most widely used area which took up about 38% of the global total in 2018.

JUMP Bikes, Citi Bike, LimeBike, Capital Bikeshare, Divvy Bikes, Blue Bikes (Hubway), Ford GoBike, Mobike, Hellobike, Nextbike are the key suppliers in the global Bike-Sharing Service market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Bike-Sharing Service market will register a 28.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5440 million by 2024, from US$ 1570 million in 2019.

This report studies the Bike-Sharing Service Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Bike-Sharing Service Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers : JUMP Bikes, Citi Bike, LimeBike, Capital Bikeshare, Divvy Bikes, Blue Bikes (Hubway), Ford GoBike, Mobike, Hellobike, Nextbike, Call a bike, Santander Cycles, Vélib, Bicing, SG Bike, Ola Pedal, Zoomcar PEDL, Mobycy, Yulu Bikes, Letscycle, Docomo Bikeshare.

Bike-Sharing Service Market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics. Bike-Sharing Service Market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives :

To study and analyze the global Bike-Sharing Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Bike-Sharing Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bike-Sharing Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bike-Sharing Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Bike-Sharing Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Developments in the Bike-Sharing Service Market

To describe Bike-Sharing Service Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

To analyze the manufacturers of Bike-Sharing Service, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2020;

To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2020;

To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application, from 2014 to 2020;

To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Bike-Sharing Service market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2020 to 2024;

To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

To analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

To describe Bike-Sharing Service sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

To describe Bike-Sharing Service Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

The Bike-Sharing Service Market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bike-Sharing Service are as follows :

History Year: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2024

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bike-Sharing Service market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Overview of Bike-Sharing Service

Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Bike-Sharing Service

Chapter 6 Bike-Sharing Service Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Chapter 7 Bike-Sharing Service Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Bike-Sharing Service

Chapter 9 Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Bike-Sharing Service

Chapter 10 Marketing Status Analysis of Bike-Sharing Service

Chapter 11 Report Conclusion

Chapter 12 Research Methodology and Reference

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

About Us :

Market research is the new buzzword in the market, which helps in understanding the market potential of any product in the market. This helps in understanding the market players and the growth forecast of the products and so the company. This is where market research companies come into the picture. Reports And Markets is not just another company in this domain but is a part of a veteran group called Algoro Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. It offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for a wide range of sectors both for the government and private agencies all across the world.

Contact Us :

Sanjay Jain

Manager – Partner Relations & International Marketing

www.reportsandmarkets.com

[email protected]

Ph: +1-352-353-0818 (US)