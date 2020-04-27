MARKET REPORT
Bio-based Films Market Analysis by Type | PBAT films, PLA films, Mulch films, PHB films, Polyamide films, PHA films, PVA films
Bio-based films have a lower environmental impact as compared to the commercial films thus are becoming very popular. Bio-based films have a lot of potential for use in the packaging industry thus are garnering a lot of attention. Government support towards environment-friendly products and increasing awareness about bio-based films is fuelling the demand for bio-based films market.
Market Overview:
Bio derived products are used to produce bio-based films and thus are bio-degradable. Renewable raw materials are used to prepare bio-based films. For example, by-products from soy oil industry are used to prepare soy-protein based films and marine wastes are used to prepare chitosan and agar films. Proteins used for bio-based films are biodegradable, renewable and easily available. This is the reason why bio-based films are becoming widely popular.
The most popular bio-based films are sourced from soy. Apart from soy, zein obtained from corn and keratin obtained from low-value chicken feather are used for the preparation of bio-based films. Bio-based films with these components show good mechanical properties. Pea proteins are also being widely used for manufacturing bio-based films. Bio-based films made from pea proteins can resist UV light transmission because of the presence of amino acids such as phenylalanine, tryptophan, and tyrosine as well as the presence of disulfide bonds in the network.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing focus on packaging films made from bio-based sources such as proteins and polysaccharides has increased the demand for bio-based films. In the food industry, introduction of edible bio-based films has fuelled this demand further. Bio-based films are also finding a lot of application in the medical industry owing to their biocompatibility. Medical applications such as wound management, space filling implants and controlled drug release are making use of bio-based films. Owing to the widespread application in the medical field, Bio-based Films market is estimated to grow in the forecast period. Strict laws regarding the use of semi-synthetic and synthetic bio-based films in food packaging are expected to increase the demand for bio-based films.
One of the major factors that is likely to restrain the Bio-based market is the high cost associated with the products. Bio-based polymers are comparatively costlier than the semi-synthetic and synthetic counterparts of the packaging film industry. For example, the market price of bio-based films ranges from US$ 3/kg to US$ 3.5/Kg and synthetic and semi-synthetic films are available at US$ 1.2/Kg to US$ 2/Kg.
Proteins extracted from rapeseed are increasingly being used for the production of bio-based films because they have amino acid composition same as soy proteins.
Market Segmentation:
Bio-based Films market is segmented into five types based on product type, raw material, technology, end-user, and region.
Based on product type, Bio-based Films market is segmented into- PBAT films, PLA films, Mulch films, PHB films, Polyamide films, PHA films, PVA films and others.
Based on raw material type, Bio-based Films market is segmented into- Partially bio-based, Bio-based, Synthetic, Semi-synthetic and Microbial synthesized.
Based on technology, Bio-based Films market is segmented into- Multilayer, Sol-gel and Atomic layer deposition (ALD).
Based on end-user, Bio-based Films market is segmented into- Medical & pharmaceutical, Food & beverage, Agriculture, Home & personal care and others.
On the basis of region, Bio-based Films market is segmented into- Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific Except Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA).
In 2015, North America specifically US Bio-based Films Market showed significant growth trends. The growth in North America region is attributed to the strong demand for food packaging applications. Further, strict regulations in North America regarding food packaging materials is likely to boost the growth of Bio-based Films Market in this region. Increasing demand for bio-based films in medical applications and food packaging industry is fuelling the growth of Bio-based Films market in the Asia Pacific region. Increasing spending capacity of people on food and beverages is further fuelling the demand for Bio-based Films.
Key Players:
Some of the player in the Bio-based Films market include Plastic Union, Mondi Group, Avery Dennison, Taghleef Industries, Toray Plastics, Kuraray, TIPA Sustainable Packaging, Bio Packaging Films, Cosmo Films and BioMass Packaging
Solar Cells Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period, 2019-2026
The global Solar Cells market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Solar Cells market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.
In the Solar Cells market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Solar Cells market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.
Global Solar Cells market report on the basis of market players
Sanyo Solar
Kyocera Solar
Sharp
Motech
SunPower
SolarWorld
Canadian Solar
Hanhua
Bosch
Isofoton
REC
Neo Solar Power
Gintech Energy
E-Ton Solar Tech
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Amorphous Solar Cells
Crystalline Solar Cells
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Military Field
Aerospace Field
Industry
Other
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.
Highlights of the report:
- Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Solar Cells market.
- Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Solar Cells market.
- Comprehensive evaluation of the Solar Cells market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
- In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.
- Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Solar Cells market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.
The Solar Cells market report answers the following questions:
- Why are the players focusing on the production of segment?
- Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Solar Cells market players?
- What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Solar Cells ?
- Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Solar Cells market?
- Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Solar Cells market?
Glass Cleaning Robot Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027
In 2018, the market size of Glass Cleaning Robot Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glass Cleaning Robot .
This report studies the global market size of Glass Cleaning Robot , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Glass Cleaning Robot Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Glass Cleaning Robot history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Glass Cleaning Robot market, the following companies are covered:
Ecovacs
HOBOT
ZhengZhou BangHao
Windowmate
…
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Drag-wiper
Roller-wiper
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Residential
Commercial
Other
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Glass Cleaning Robot product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Glass Cleaning Robot , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Glass Cleaning Robot in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Glass Cleaning Robot competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Glass Cleaning Robot breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Glass Cleaning Robot market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Glass Cleaning Robot sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast to 2017-2027
Study on the Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market
The comprehensive report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market during the forecast period 2017-2027.
As per the findings of the presented study, the Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period 2017-2027. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.
The presented study addresses the following queries related to the Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market:
- Why is the demand for product 1 expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period 2017-2027?
- How will progress in technology influence the growth of the Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market in the upcoming years?
- Which region is likely to emerge as the most lucrative pocket for market players?
- What are the recent trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market in the near future?
- Which market players are expected to have a strong global presence in the Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market?
The presented market report dives deep into understanding the business strategies adopted by leading market players in the global Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market. Further, the SWOT analysis for leading market players is enclosed in the report along with the revenue share, pricing analysis, and product overview of each company.
The extensive study on the Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market pinpoints the different factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market in each region.
Decisive Information Enclosed in the report:
- The scenario of the global Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market in different regions
- Current market trends influencing the growth of the Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market
- Factors expected to hinder the growth of the global Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market
- Micro and macro-economic factors shaping the growth of the market in different regions
- Key strategies adopted by players to gain a competitive edge in the Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market
key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
