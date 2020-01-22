Bio-Therapeutic Glycoproteins Market Analysis Focusing on the Key Issues Surrounding the Growth of the Industry and Further Develop Opportunities

The global market size is estimated to grow from USD 6100.0 Million in 2019 to USD 9750.0 Million by 2024. Coating Additives Market 2019 Report analyses the Industry Status, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunity, Competition landscape and Forecast to 2024. This report also provides data on Patterns, Improvements, Target Business Sectors, Limits and Advancements.

Global Coating Additives Market overview:

The report ” Coating Additives Market” The quick adoption of advanced Analytics and Visualization and the expand use of outward data sources are the major drivers of the Coating Additives Market. The report high Point, Potential Growth Opportunities in the coming years and covers a review of the Market Drivers, Growth Measure, Competitive Landscape, Market Dynamics, Opposition and other Feature to the Coating Additives Market.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Coating Additives industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Coating Additives market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0365699272413 from 6100.0 million $ in 2014 to 7300.0 million $ in 2019, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Coating Additives market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Coating Additives will reach 9750.0 million $.

The Global Coating Additives Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Coating Additives Market is sub segmented into Acrylic Coating Additives, Metallic Coating Additives, Fluoropolymer Coating Additives, Urethane Coating Additives. The fluoropolymer coating additives market is expected to witness highest growth rate in comparison to other types, as they provide excellent protection against chemicals, abrasion, temperature, and corrosion among others Based on End Use Industry segment, the Coating Additives Market is sub segmented into Anti-Foaming, Wetting & Dispersion, Biocides, Rheology Modification, Impact Modification.

Considering the regional trends Water-borne formulations dominate the market among all the formulation types. With increasing environmental regulations, the market share of coating additives for solvent-borne system is decreasing. The demand is shifting toward the water-borne and powder-based coating additives due to stringent environmental regulations. However, solvent-borne is still being significantly used in Asia-Pacific and South America though its use has drastically reduced in Europe and North America. Architecture is the major application of Coating Additives. The growing commercial and residential construction in Asia-Pacific is driving the demand for Coating Additives for better protection of buildings. In addition, the growing automotive sector in regions such as Asia-Pacific and South America is catalyzing the demand for high-performance Coating Additives.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Coating Additives Market are Akzonobel N V , Arkema Sa, Ashland Inc, Basf Se, Byk-Chemie Gmbh, The Dow Chemical Company, Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries Ag, Momentive Performance Materials Inc, Eastman Chemical Company

Latest Industry Updates:

Arkema:- Has successfully brought on stream a new production line for ultra-high performance polyamide 12 powders at the Mont plant in France. The Group thus increases its global capacity by over 50% to support the increase in demand for fast-growing niche industrial applications, in particular in the coatings, personal care, composites and 3D printing markets.This investment of some €20 million in specialty polyamide powders at Mont in France will contribute to the Group’s strategy to accelerate its development in advanced materials.

3D printing object in polyamides powder Orgasol Arkema’s specialty polyamide 12 powders are marketed under the brand name Orgasol .They are known for their exceptionally narrow particle size distribution and their outstanding toughness. They are often used in high performance formulations for the coatings and personal care markets, as well as in advanced composite materials for the aerospace market. Thanks to their stability and recyclability, they are also extensively used in the fast-growing 3D printing market.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

