Biochips Market: How Industry Witnessed Huge Improvement| Abbott, Genalyte, Agendia , Illumina

Global Biochips Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cepheid, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Illumina, Inc., FluidigmPerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Arbor Biosciences, Now Elim Biopharm, Inc.., Genalyte, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Agendia , Illumina.

Global biochips market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 28.83 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Drivers and Restraints of the Biochips market

Market Drivers

Rapid growing application of biochips will drive the market growth

Technological advancements and new product launches in the market.

Rising demand of biochips in developing countries is expected to increase the market share.

Increasing adoption of personalized medicines by households will also propel the growth of this market.

Market Restraints

Strict government regulatory guidelines related to biochips are hampering the growth of the market

High instrument costs will also restrain the growth of this market,

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.

Global Biochips Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-chip, Protein Chips, Other Arrays

By Fabrication Technology: Microarrays, Microfluidics

By Application: Drug discovery and Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Agriculture

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biochipsare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Biochips Manufacturers

Biochips Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Biochips Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

