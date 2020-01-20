Biochips Market to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2027

In this report, the global Biochips market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Biochips market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

The major players profiled in this Biochips market report include:

market dynamics affecting the industry and analyzes their impact through the forecast period. Moreover, it highlights the significant opportunities for market growth in the next eight years.

Biochips are a collection of microarrays which are arranged on a solid substrate that enables numerous biochemical reactions such as decoding of genes in a few seconds. In addition, biochips are designed to function in biological environments and are capable of detecting and measuring a large number of biomarkers and perform complex biochemical reactions simultaneously in a very short span of time. There have been considerable advancements in the biotechnology industry on account of the increasing application of biochips. In addition, biochips are largely used for research in drug discovery and development, genomics, proteomics, and molecular diagnostics. Biochips help in analyzing organic molecules related to living organisms. Therefore, they help in detecting gene sequences, environmental pollutants, airborne toxins, and other biochemical constituents.

Increasing application of biochips in the medical sector for cancer treatment, drug research, and diagnostics is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global biochips market. In addition, factors such as availability of molecular information, automation of biochemical processes through the use of biochips and application of biochips for gene and protein identification are set to drive the global biochips market.

The use of biochips has brought about a transition in the field of drug discovery and research. Biochips have the ability to detect cancer before its symptoms develop in human bodies. In addition, it can easily detect virulent diseases such as smallpox, anthrax, and plague in a very short span of time. Moreover, biochips are increasingly finding application in veterinary diagnostics. Biochips comprise grids that may be dots or small wells. Each grid contains nucleic acid or antibodies and proteins which bind to a DNA sequence or a target antigen. The abundance of proteomics and genetics data coupled with the need for identifying gene sequences and proteins in human beings is driving the biochips market. Conventional gene and protein sequencing methods cannot provide qualitative output and are ineffective whereas biochips are extremely effective and produce accurate gene sequencing results in a very short span of time.

Significant growth in the healthcare sector, rising demands for diagnostics and increasing medical expenditure coupled with economic reforms in major developing countries has been able to bolster the growth of this market. Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) are key markets for the future and are expected to provide huge opportunities to the global biochips manufacturers.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). These segments have been estimated in terms of revenue (USD million). In addition, the report has been segmented based on types, which includes DNA chips, protein chips and microfluidic devices. In addition, the report is also segmented by application that includes drug discovery & development, genomics, proteomics and in vitro diagnostics.

For better understanding of the biochips market, the study comprises market attractiveness analysis, where the types of biochips are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and market attractiveness.

The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Key players have been profiled and their company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments have been covered in the report. Major market participants profiled in this report include Affymetrix Inc., Illumina Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Fluidigm Corporation and Cepheid Inc. among others.

The biochips market has been segmented as:

Global Biochips Market: By Type

DNA Chips

Protein Chips

Microfluidic Devices

Global Biochips Market: By Application

Drug Discovery & Development

Genomics

Proteomics

In Vitro Diagnostics

Global Biochips Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Italy France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Latin America U.A.E. South Africa Others



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of by type and of by application segment with respect to the above mentioned regions.

The study objectives of Biochips Market Report are:

To analyze and research the Biochips market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the Biochips manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions Biochips market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.

