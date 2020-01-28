MARKET REPORT
Biodegradable Bubble Wrap Market Global Outlook on Key Growth Trends, Factors
The packaging industry has struck the right chords in meeting the requirements of several flagship-product makers and OEMs. The diversity of demand across the manufacturing industry has led to the development of new types of packaging materials. Furthermore, the growth of the e-commerce industry has subjected several products to a mobile supply chain. The need to transport fragile products and devices necessitates the use of shock-resistant and durable packaging. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the demand for bubble wraps has witnessed an uptick in recent times.
The aforementioned dynamics only portray one side of the coin, and the global biodegradable bubble wrap market relates to several other factors. The growing outrage against use of nonbiodegradable packaging materials has played a key role in market growth. The adverse impact of plastic packaging on the immediate environment, coupled with recommendations from global organisations, has given a thrust to market growth. Several countries have imposed partial or complete ban on the use of nonbiodegradable materials. Finland and Denmark are amongst the top-ranked countries in terms of positive intervention for environmental change.
The global trends stated above have led Transparency Market Research (TMR) to draft a research report on the global biodegradable bubble wrap market. The importance of biodegradable bubble wraps, in light of the recent developments in sustainability, has been elucidated in the report.
The global biodegradable bubble wrap market is segmented on the basis of the following parameters: type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of end-use, the global biodegradable bubble wrap market can be segmented into pharmaceutical and biomedical industry, food and beverages industry, and home care picking & cosmetics industry.
Global Biodegradable Bubble Wrap Market: Notable Developments
Research-led diversifications in the market for biodegradables has led to multiple developments in the global biodegradable bubble wrap market:
- Market vendors such as Cortec Corporation, Carpenter Co., Polycell International, and Salazar Packaging are focusing on improving their marketing hacks. These vendors are collaborating with global event organisers for promoting the use of biodegradable products. This strategy shall increase the total revenues within the global biodegradable bubble wrap market.
- The invention of automated packaging systems has dawned an era of innovation across the packaging industry. Several market players have upped their bar of research to develop automated systems that can generate biodegradable packaging wraps.
Blackout Fabric Laminates Market Projected to be Resilient During 2019 – 2029
Business Intelligence Report on the Steel Containers Market
FMI, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Steel Containers Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Steel Containers by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.
As per the report, the Steel Containers Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2019 – 2029 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Steel Containers Market during the assessment period 2019 – 2029.
The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Steel Containers market in each regional market.
Key Information that can be drawn from the Steel Containers Market Report:
- The pricing structure of products offered by various market players
- Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the Steel Containers Market
- Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the Steel Containers Market
- Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances
- Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets
This chapter of the report tracks the business prospects of prominent market players operating in the Steel Containers Market. The revenue growth, market share, product portfolio, pricing, sales, and marketing strategies of each company is discussed in the report.
Important queries related to the Steel Containers Market addressed in the report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Steel Containers Market?
- Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the Steel Containers Market?
- How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint?
- Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Steel Containers Market?
- What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?
Key Players
Examples of some of the key players operating in the global steel containers market are:
-
Supermonte Group Italy, Inc.
-
SCHÄFER Container Systems
-
Unique Steel
-
Eagle Stainless
-
Ability Fabricators Inc.
-
Eco Imprints, Inc.
-
Müller GmbH
-
Thielmann – The Container Company
-
La Nuova Sansone S.r.l.
-
WADA STAINLESS INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.
Steel Containers Market: Key Trend
Some of the key trend are observed among the steel containers manufacturers are listed below:
-
To fulfill the needs of an individual customer, various manufacturers of steel containers are offering application specific design and size of steel containers along with smooth finishing option for better consumer experience.
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Regional Analysis Includes-
-
North America
-
Latin America
-
Western Europe
-
Eastern Europe
-
Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
-
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
-
Japan
Steel Containers Market Reports Highlights:
-
A detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics in the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies for key players and products offered
-
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective on market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
Laboratory Chemical Market 2020 – Revenue Status & Forecast Report 2024 | Merck, Thermo, TCI, American Element, etc
Laboratory Chemical Market
Industrial Growth Forecast Report Laboratory Chemical Market 2020-2024: The research on Global Laboratory Chemical Market has been conducted using a combination of primary and secondary research methodologies. It sheds light on the major factors driving and restraining the growth of the market. Furthermore, the report focuses on the key players functioning in their market, highlighting their revenue details, growth rate, key developments, and expansion plans and strategies. In addition, the current mergers and acquisitions (M&A) by the leading competitors have been described thoroughly in the report. The scope of the market focuses on the previous years’ data as well as the statistics of the current market growth rate. The study further highlights the latest development trends, product portfolio of the leading players and their geographical reach, demographics, and regulatory framework.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Merck, Thermo, TCI, American Element, Sinopharm, Xilongchemical, ABCR, BOC Sciences, Wako-chem, Kanto, Scientific OEM, Glentham Life Sciences, JHD, SRL Chemical, Applichem, JUNSEI, Euroasia Trans Continental, Aladdin, Jkchemical & More.
Type Segmentation
Solvents
Acids
Standards
Dyes
Solutions
Industry Segmentation
Government
Academic
Industry
Pharma
Environmental institutions
Furthermore, the report highlights the regional and segment based aspects in order to access the untapped opportunities in the Global Laboratory Chemical Market. The information is provided in the form of year-on-year evolution and basis point share, in terms of CAGR and revenue. The report presents some illustrations and presentations with regards to the market, which includes graphs, tables and pie charts, representing the percentage split of the strategies adopted by the key players in the global market.
The report then segments the market into key geographies, which is mentioned as below:
- North America (U.S and Canada and rest of North America)
- Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)
Major Questions Answered in this Report:
- What will the market size be in 2024?
- What will be the growth rate of the market?
- What are some of the key trends in the market?
- What are the major factors driving the growth of this market?
- What challenges does the market face?
- Who are the major players operating in this market?
Some of the features of the Global Laboratory Chemical Market include:
Market size estimates: The Global Laboratory Chemical Market size has been estimated in terms of value (USD).
Trend and forecast analysis: Market trends (2011-2017) and forecast (2020-2024) by Product Type, Technology, Application, End-User, and Industry Vertical has been mentioned in this report.
Segmentation analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments in terms of value and volume has been provided in this report.
Regional analysis: On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Growth opportunities: Market dynamics, including the potential growth opportunities in different applications, have been provided in detail. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats are also mentioned in this report.
Strategic analysis: Mergers & Acquisitions, new product launches, key developments, and the competitive landscape of the Global Laboratory Chemical Market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also focuses on the SWOT analysis of the leading players and Porter’s Five Forces model.
Automotive Single Stage & Multistage Transmission Market Trends, Segments and Forecast Upto 2027
Automotive Single Stage & Multistage Transmission Market Introduction
Automotive single stage & multistage transmission are simply the transmission unit of the vehicles, and relative arrangement of input and output shaft within the gear box possess different capacities in terms of torque and speed. On the basis of these capacities it categorized into single stage and multistage transmission unit
Automotive Single Stage & Multistage Transmission Market – Competitive Landscape
Allison Transmission, AISIN SEIKI Co.,Ltd., Eaton Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Magana International Inc., Schaeffler AG, Hyundai Dymos, and Bonfiglioli RIDUTTORI S.P.A. are the key manufacturers of automotive single stage and multi-stage transmission system
AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.
Established in 1949, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd. is based in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The company is one of the major manufacturers of automotive engine, drivetrain, body, and chassis. It is 30% owned by the Toyota Group. In April 2019, the company announced plans to make new investments in the U.S. in order to boost their business of automatic transmission systems for SUVs to meet the rising demand for these systems in the country.
Eaton
Founded in 1911, Eaton is currently based in Dublin, Ireland. It is a leading company providing solutions to aviation, automobile, hydraulics, filtration, and electrical sectors. The company operates in more than 60 countries and delivers products to over 175 countries. In 2016, nine large original equipment manufacturers accounted for 68% of the company’s automotive sales.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Founded in 1886, Robert Bosch GmbH is a global engineering and technology company. Its diverse product portfolio caters to multiple industries and holds significant position in the market for automotive components and technologies. The company is a key contributor to the development of advance electronic sensors and actuators. Its drivetrain division engages in the manufacture and development of automotive transmission sensors.
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Established in 1915, ZF Friedrichshafen AG is headquartered in Friedrichshafen, Germany. The company offers a wide product portfolio that caters to the automotive industry. It is focused on the development of automotive safety systems and automotive drivetrain products. Recently, it bagged a major contract for 8-speed automatic transmission from BMW. ZF Friedrichshafen AG plans to start production of transmission systems at its Saarbrücken plant by 2022. It also plans to commence production of the technology at other locations, including the U.S. and China, in the near future.
Automotive Single Stage & Multistage Transmission Market Dynamics
Rising demand for high speed vehicles and investment for SME (small and medium scale enterprises) businesses
Demand for high speed vehicles is rising across all the regions owing to development of infrastructure and high popularity of such vehicles among youngsters. Increase in demand for economy vehicles is anticipated to be a key factor driving the demand for single stage transmission systems, as these systems are integrated in hatchbacks and front-wheel drive sedans.
On the other hand, high demand for sports cars and SUVs is anticipated to propel the market for the two-stage transmission systems. Two-stage transmission systems provide high speed gear assembly with large gear ratios. These are mostly available in sports cars and SUVs. Multistage transmission system are primarily used in commercial vehicles owing to the availability of large spaces for gear arrangement in the vehicles. Industrial growth across all the regions is expected to be a key driver of the multistage transmission market, as it increases the demand for commercial vehicles. Rise in investment in small and medium scale businesses is a major factor driving the demand for light and medium commercial vehicles. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the demand for multistage transmission systems during the forecast period.
