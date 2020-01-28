Biodegradable Bubble Wrap Market Global Outlook on Key Growth Trends, Factors

The packaging industry has struck the right chords in meeting the requirements of several flagship-product makers and OEMs. The diversity of demand across the manufacturing industry has led to the development of new types of packaging materials. Furthermore, the growth of the e-commerce industry has subjected several products to a mobile supply chain. The need to transport fragile products and devices necessitates the use of shock-resistant and durable packaging. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the demand for bubble wraps has witnessed an uptick in recent times.

The aforementioned dynamics only portray one side of the coin, and the global biodegradable bubble wrap market relates to several other factors. The growing outrage against use of nonbiodegradable packaging materials has played a key role in market growth. The adverse impact of plastic packaging on the immediate environment, coupled with recommendations from global organisations, has given a thrust to market growth. Several countries have imposed partial or complete ban on the use of nonbiodegradable materials. Finland and Denmark are amongst the top-ranked countries in terms of positive intervention for environmental change.

The global trends stated above have led Transparency Market Research (TMR) to draft a research report on the global biodegradable bubble wrap market. The importance of biodegradable bubble wraps, in light of the recent developments in sustainability, has been elucidated in the report.

The global biodegradable bubble wrap market is segmented on the basis of the following parameters: type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of end-use, the global biodegradable bubble wrap market can be segmented into pharmaceutical and biomedical industry, food and beverages industry, and home care picking & cosmetics industry.

Global Biodegradable Bubble Wrap Market: Notable Developments

Research-led diversifications in the market for biodegradables has led to multiple developments in the global biodegradable bubble wrap market: