Biodegradable Cutlery Market Estimated To Be Driven By Innovation And Industrialization

Biodegradable cutlery has gathered groundswell of interest among consumer worldwide due to compelling environmental reasons. To that end, augmenting the popularity of biodegradable utensils are their better sustainability than plastics cutlery and the salient environmental-friendliness of biodegradable materials. In particular, biodegradable cutlery made of plant-based materials and biodegradable bio-plastics have attracted widespread attention world over. Over the years, several countries have made concerted efforts to increase the awareness about the scope of disposability of biodegradable cutlery products. The biodegradable cutlery market has also seen advancements in educating end users about the correct procedures and limitations involved.

Most popularly, eco-friendly cutlery are made using corn, areca leaves, and bagasse, and rice husk. Over the years, the remains of fast growing trees have been utilized. The demand for biodegradable cutlery made with bamboo in regions where they are abundantly available has gathered stream, such as in India.

Global Biodegradable Cutlery Market: Growth Dynamics

Growing demand for disposable and inexpensive utensils in various emerging economies is catalyzing the rise in the biodegradable cutlery market. They have gathered traction in a range of large gatherings such as parties, rallies, and social events. In several parties and big events, the demand for reusable spoons and plates is fast gathering steam.

In recent years, a number of social events and international sport events have made efforts to popularize biodegradable cutlery. Manufacturers also have been coming out with exotic design. The biodegradable cutlery market have prospered on the back of these initiatives. Further, as the use of single-use plastics have been cutting flak from several quarters in various parts of the world, biodegradable cutlery is coming out as promising cost-effective options, feels investors in the market.

Emerging markets have seen the growing use of e-commerce channels by manufactures to promote premium products such as tableware made from rice husk. The growing penetration of e-commerce in various parts of these emerging economies has lent a viable impetus to the expansion of the biodegradable cutlery market.

Global Biodegradable Cutlery Market: Notable Developments

New avenues have come to the market from adoption of new approaches to make biodegradable cutlery fully biodegradable and easily compostable. A favorable fillip in this direction has come from the use of novel packaging.

Restaurants and major places where single-use cutlery are consumed have been in the list of early takers. Westlife Development Ltd., Indian fast food restaurant holding company, recently announced that it is replacing all single-use plastics with biodegradable alternatives, including biodegradable cutlery. They have planned to use wooden cutlery for their consumers.

Tata SIA Airlines Limited, has claimed that it is the first airline to offer its customers in economy class oxy-biodegradable cutlery and pouches.

Companies are also venturing in new packaging waste management programs to ensure that biodegradable cutlery do not end up in landfills. They are also getting into partnerships to bolster their recycling initiatives.

