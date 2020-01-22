Biogas Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2026

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Biogas Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Biogas market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Biogas market.

increasing demand for electricity and vehicle fuels in the region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to gain 310 BPS over the assessed period.

Anatomy of the Asia Pacific biogas market

Asia Pacific is the land of hope for investors as it is predicted to double up its market worth and is likely to cross US$ 6000 Mn by 2026 end. This particular region of the global biogas market is predicted to represent a bright incremental dollar opportunity within the foreseen period. Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the most attractive region in terms of market share and CAGR in the next 10 years. The sale value of the regional biogas market is anticipated to cross US$ 6800 Mn from an approximate current value of US$ 2800 Mn by the close of the assessment period. The favourable climatic conditions and massive availability of live stocks is likely to keep the market afloat in this region. The Asia Pacific market will register a CAGR of 9.2% in terms of value over the foreseen period. In terms of volume, consumption of biogas in Asia Pacific is anticipated to reach above 8,700 ktoe by the end of the forecasted period, registering a CAGR of 8.2% over the projected period. Countries such as India and China are predicted to fuel the development of the regional biogas market. Biogas sales are currently soaring in India and this market will project a suitable incremental dollar opportunity within the period of assessment. Countries such as India and China are passing through a rapid industrial evolution. These countries are blessed with an agriculture friendly climate and possess a massive reserve of agricultural waste. These factors are likely to expedite the expansion of the Asia Pacific regional biogas market.

Agriculture segment is estimated to lose 110 BPS by 2026 end. The segment is indicated to incline towards high value-medium growth during 2016 – 2026. The municipal segment is predicted to gain 130 BPS during the studied period. Biogas from sludge, landfills, etc. can offer lucrative growth opportunities in this region. Industrial & others segment is likely to witness sluggish growth during the assessment period.

The application segment of the Asia Pacific biogas market is likely to witness several prominent market shifts within the foreseen period. The electricity segment is indicated to lose more than 35 BPS by the end of the forecasted period while the heat segment is projected to gain more than 68 BPS during the period of assessment. Biogas fuelled heating systems installed in China, India and other countries of the Asia Pacific region are expected to create a growth opportunity for this segment by the end of the period of forecast. Vehicle Fuel & others segment is projected to incline towards low value-low growth during 2016–2026.

Biogas Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Biogas Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Biogas Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

