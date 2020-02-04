MARKET REPORT
Biogas Market Projection By Top key Players, Share, Size, Demand, Opportunities, Sale Area, Revenue Analysis Forecast To 2025
In 2018, the market size of Biogas Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biogas .
This report studies the global market size of Biogas , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Biogas Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Biogas history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Biogas market, the following companies are covered:
segmented as follows:
Global Biogas Market: Application Analysis
- Electricity & Heat
- Vehicle Fuel
- Others
Global Biogas Market: Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- Brazil
- Others
This report gives you access to decisive data such as:
- Market growth drivers
- Factors limiting market growth
- Current market trends
- Market structure
- Market projections for the coming years
Key highlights of this report
- Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth
- Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements
- Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge
- An analysis of strategies of major competitors
- An array of graphics and SWOT analysis of major industry segments
- Detailed analyses of industry trends
- A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis
- Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Biogas product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Biogas , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Biogas in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Biogas competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Biogas breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Biogas market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Biogas sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
MARKET REPORT
SCR Power Controllers Market Size Development, Key Opportunity, Gross Revenues and Forecast 2028
An estimated 51.2 % of the global population was using internet by the end of 2018 – International Telecommunication Union (ITU)
CRIFAX added a new market research report on ‘Global SCR Power Controllers Market, 2020-2028’to its databases of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.
The growth of the global SCR Power Controllers Market is majorly driven by increasing number of technical innovations and overall digital transformation in numerous industries throughout the world. The growth of economies through digitalization is one of the significant factors that are driving big giants to invest highly in digital transformation to change their business models in order to get value-producing opportunities and stay ahead of their competitors along with improving the consistency and quality of their services. From artificial intelligence, SCR POWER CONTROLLERS Market to internet of things, the growing number of internet-connected devices around the world are contributing to the growth of the global SCR Power Controllers Market.
The development in ICT industry on the back of growing number of internet users and data communication devices as well as networks is estimated to create significant opportunities in the global SCR Power Controllers market throughout the forecast period (2020-2028). Geographically, the highest internet penetration was recorded in the North America region, followed by Europe during mid-2019.According to the statistics provided by the Internet World Stats, there were an estimated 4,536,248,808 internet users around the world in the mid-2019.Rising number of internet users and the overall increase in research and development activities in information and communication technology sector are some of the notable factors that are estimated to boost the demand for SCR Power Controllers Market in upcoming years.
However, with rapidly changing technologies, companies need to keep up with these changes to attain significant advantage over their competitors in the market. In order to achieve this, it is important for them to train their professionals on timely basis. Not only will it help the marketers to stay ahead in their business but it will also help them to discover new applications from it.
Furthermore, to provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global SCR Power Controllers Market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.
MARKET REPORT
China Playing Cards & Board Games Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019 – 2026
Playing cards are flat, rectangular pieces of layered pasteboard typically used for playing a variety of games of skill or chance. Playing card is a very popular and common product known by every age of person from child to adults. There are different types and variety of playing cards available in the market but the principle of all is one—52 cards divided into four categories of 13 leaves Spade, Heart, Diamond, and Club. The game of playing cards is very tricky and interesting. Blackjack, Bridge, Roulette, Sweeps, and Rummy are some of the popular games played in casinos, clubs, and other places.
Although all the games by playing cards are very interesting, gambling which is illegal by law in most of countries caused high sale of playing cards thus increasing the popularity. In the modern standards of living the most appealing and attractive playing cards are made on PVC coating card substrates and plastics laminated. Better look, non-effective on water, longer lasting, and protection from dust are the advantages of such playing cards. These type of playing cards are somewhat costlier than the ordinary type of playing cards, but the strength & life of the cards along with rigidity are enhanced.
The exponential popularity and rise in number of live casinos help in the development of the China playing cards industry. For instance, Macau is country’s sole gambling destination which is known worldwide as the “Gambling capital of the world”. In addition, the increase in per capita income, high adoption, rise in interest, and growth of dual-income households are some of the factors that augment the growth of the playing cards market in China.
Board games are also called as tabletop games, which involve counters or pieces moved or placed on a pre-marked surface or board, according to a set of rules. Some games are based on pure strategy, but many contain an element of chance and some are purely chance, with no element of skill or it can be the combination of two. Chess, monopoly, checkers, and stratego are some of the popular games around the world. In addition, Weiqi (Go), Xiangqi, Jungle, Chinese Checkers, Mahjong, and Chinese Chess are some of the popular Chinese board games that are now played around the world.
These games are specifically designed to engender competitive recreational activities among end users. Kids, juvenile, and young population play these games for recreational and learning purpose. Such games enhance team building and problem-solving skills and facilitate active learning. The rise in number of game bars & cafes, increase in demand among grade-schoolers, teenagers, and adults, and surge in number of crowdfunding platforms for designers and manufacturers are the prominent factors that propel the growth of the China board games market.
China is one of the world’s major exporter of toys, playing cards, and board games. The main production and export bases are Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Shandong, Zhejiang, and Fujian. Low manufacturing cost, low wages, and availability of raw materials are the major factors that support the growth of playing cards & board games. However factors such as increased tariffs, emergence of new and cost effective production hubs such as India & Vietnam affect the growth of playing cards & board games industry in China.
China playing cards & board games market is segmented on the basis of product type and competition type. By product type, the market is bifurcated into playing cards and board games. By competition type, it is studied across Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies.
The China playing cards & board games market report contains competitive landscape for manufacturers of China playing cards & board games market and it also provides extensive list of importers of US and Europe from China. The key companies profiled in this report are ShangHai YaoJi Playing Card Co.,Ltd., Shenzhen YHD Packaging Products Co., Ltd., Shenzhen ITIS Packaging Products Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Yahong Color Printing Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Chinu Packing & Printing Co., Ltd., Ningbo Charron Industry Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Swarm Playing Cards Co., Ltd. Yangzhou Jinyi Stationery Co., Ltd., Yangzhou Jumbay International Trading Co., Ltd. and Dongguan Bright Sea Industrial Co., Ltd
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current China playing cards & board games market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market from 2016 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
• In-depth analysis of the China playing cards & board games market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing opportunities.
• Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
• The report includes the analysis of the key players, market segments, and growth strategies.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
• By Product Type
o Playing Cards
o Board Games
• By Competition Type
o Tier 1
o Tier 2
o Tier 3
MARKET REPORT
Elderly And Disabled Assistive Devices Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019 – 2026
The global elderly & disabled assistive devices market size was $23,009 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $35,599 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026. Assistive devices, as the term signifies are the medical devices that assist elderly as well as disabled people to form their various basic tasks such as walking, hearing problems, vision problems, and others. The mobility aids devices include wheelchairs, scooters, and others that alleviate disabled individuals with their mobility.
Moreover, there are various kinds of hearing aids that help individuals with hearing difficulties such as Behind-the-ear Aids (BTE), Receiver-in-the-Ear Aids (RITE), In-the-Ear Aids (ITE), Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA), canal hearing aids and cochlear implants.
The global elderly and disabled assistive devices market is primarily driven by significant rise in mobility impairment disorders, lifestyle changes, and availability of a variety of disabled & elderly assistive products. In addition, considerable increase in demand for assistive devices due to rise in trend of an independent lifestyle further fuels the market growth. Furthermore, growth in the number of assistive devices manufacturers investing in the R&D activities of these technologies is estimated to boost the market growth. However, high cost of few sophisticated products, low level of acceptance for few products, and low reimbursement from medical insurers restrain the growth of the market. On the contrary, an increase in proactiveness of people and rise in health consciousness among people are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.
The global elderly & disabled assistive devices market is segmented based on type and region.
Based on type, it is divided into living aids, mobility aids devices, medical furniture, and bathroom safety equipment. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• This report provides an extensive analysis of the emerging trends and dynamics in the global elderly & disabled assistive devices market.
• This study provides the landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.
• This report entails the detailed quantitative analyses of the current trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities.
• Comprehensive analyses of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.
• Region- and country-wise analysis is conducted to understand the market trends and dynamics.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
• Living Aids Devices
o Hearing Aids
§ Behind-the-ear Aids (BTE)
§ Receiver-in-the-Ear Aids (RITE)
§ In-the-Ear Aids (ITE)
§ Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA)
§ Canal Hearing Aids
§ Cochlear Implants
o Reading and Vision Aids
§ Braille Translators
§ Video Magnifiers
§ Reading Machines
§ Others
• Mobility Aids Devices
o Wheelchairs
§ Manual Wheelchairs
§ Powered Wheelchairs
o Mobility Scooters
§ Walkers & Rollators
§ Canes & Walking Sticks
§ Crutches
§ Transfer Lifts or Patient Mechanical Lift Handling
§ Door Openers
§ Others
• Medical Furniture
o Medical Beds
o Door Openers
o Medical Furniture Accessories
o Riser Reclining Chairs
o Others
• Bathroom Safety Equipment
o Shower Chairs
o Commodes
o Ostomy Products
o Bars, Grips, & Rails
• By Region
o North America
§ U.S.
§ Canada
§ Mexico
o Europe
§ Germany
§ France
§ UK
§ Italy
§ Spain
§ Rest of Europe
o Asia-Pacific
§ Japan
§ China
§ India
§ Australia
§ Rest of Asia-Pacific
o LAMEA
§ Brazil
§ Saudi Arabia
§ South Africa
§ Rest of LAMEA
The key players profiled in this report are as follows:
• AI Squared
• Drive Medical.
• GN Resound Group.
• Invacare
• William Demant Holding A/S
• Nordic Capital (Sunrise Medical LLC)
• Pride Mobility Products Corporation
• Siemens Ltd
• Sonova Holding AG
• Starkey hearing technologies
The other players operating in the elderly & disabled assistive devices market include (not profiled in the report)
• Bausch & Lomb, Inc.,
• Inclusive Technology Ltd.
• Liberator Ltd.
• Tobii Dynavox
• JABBLA B.V.B.A
• Blue Chip Medical Type, Inc.
• Permobil AB
• Medline Industries, Inc.
