Biological Safety Testing Market Size by Type, Product, Application & Market Opportunities 2019-2024

The Biological Safety Testing market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Biological Safety Testing market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The Biological Safety Testing market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

The global market for biological safety testing is set to exhibit exponential growth in the years to come owing to rise in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The other factors that will drive the market include increase in geriatric population, increase in prevalence of cancer, and increasing awareness towards health in emerging economies.

List of key players profiled in the Biological Safety Testing market research report:

Lonza Group, SGS SA, WuXiPharmaTech, BSL Bioservice, Merck KGaA, Cytovance Biologics, Toxikon Corporation, Charles River Laboratories International, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Avance Biosciences

By Product Type

Instruments, Reagent & Kits,

By Test Type

Endotoxin Tests, Sterility Tests, Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests, Bioburden Tests, Residual Host Contaminant Detection Tests, Adventitious Agent Detection Tests, Other Tests (Toxicity tests, Stability tests, etc.)

By Application

Vaccines & Therapeutics, Blood & Blood Products, Tissue & Tissue Products, Stem Cell Products, Gene Therapy, Cellular Therapy,

By

The global Biological Safety Testing market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Biological Safety Testing market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Biological Safety Testing . On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

