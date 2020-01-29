Biological Seed Treatment Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2019-2027

According to a report published by TMRR market, the Insomnia economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

trends and opportunities available for the players to base their futuristic decisions on. The featured section on company profiles identities some of the prominent names in the market and overviews their market share, product portfolio and services provided, and recent strategic developments. The global insomnia market can be segmented on the basis of treatment into pharmacological treatments, which can be further sub-segmented into prescription sleep aids and over-the-counter sleep aids, and non-pharmacological treatments. The sub-segment of prescription sleep aids can be further divided into non-benzodiazepines, benzodiazepines, orexin antagonists, melatonin receptor antagonists, and other prescription sleep aids. Geographically, the report studies the opportunities available in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Global Insomnia Market: Trends and Opportunities

The launch of new drugs and rehabilitation services is the primary driver for the market. In addition to that, government support across various countries is now quite evident for the players to invest and indulge into the research and development of new drugs and diagnosis. However, factors such as erosion in branded drugs sales and escalating adoption of generics, which are cost efficient while providing equal efficacy in comparison to branded products, are expected to hinder the growth rate of the global insomnia market during the forecast period.

Based on treatment, over-the-counter (OTC) sleep aids sub-segment currently serves the maximum demand and is expected to remain most prominent over the course of the forecast period of 2017 to 2025 due to its greater efficacy than benzodiazepine and non-benzodiazepine drugs. The OTC sleep aids can be further segmented into melatonin, antihistamines, valerian roots, and other dietary and herbal supplements.

Global Insomnia Market: Regional Outlook

Currently, North America serves the maximum demand for insomnia treat when compared to the rest of the regions across the globe, which is primarily attributed to restless lifestyle in country-wide market of the U.S. However, urban population in the region of Asia Pacific, particularly the emerging economies of India and China, are exhibiting similar trends and hence are projected to be lucrative regional markets for insomnia over the course of the forecast period. Europe is expected to remain another fruitful regional market.

Companies mentioned in this research report

The report identifies several prominent companies currently functional in the global insomnia market including Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi S.A. (France), Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan), Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc. (U.S.), Pernix Therapeutics Holdings (U.S.), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (Japan), and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc (U.S.).

