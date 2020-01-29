Biologics Market : In-depth Biologics Market Research Report 2019-2027

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Biologics market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players in the global biologics market include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi.

The market has been segmented as below:

Global Biologics Market – By Product

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Hormones/Proteins

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Others

Global Biologics Market – By Applications

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Immunology

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

Global Biologics Market – By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany UK Italy Spain France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE RSA Rest of MEA



