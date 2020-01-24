Biomedical Sensor Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- GE Healthcare, Analog Devices, Smiths Group plc., Stmicroelectronics N.V., First sensor AG

Global Core HR Software Market: Snapshot

Core human resource software market allows the user to process information regarding any employee in the organization. The growing demand for automation in the HR department is considered as one of the major factors estimated to encourage the growth of the global core HR software market in the next few years. The increasing use of mobile and cloud deployment is predicted to offer promising growth opportunities for the market players operating in the global core HR software market.

Among the key regional segments, North America is projected to witness high growth in the next few years. The increasing adoption of smartphones, cloud platforms, and new technologies are some of the key factors that are anticipated to encourage the growth of the core HR software market across North America in the next few years. Customization offered by the market players according to the demand of their consumers is projected to accelerate the growth of the North America market in the next few years.

The reluctance of several consumers regarding the use of core HR software and the lack of awareness regarding the availability of new technologies are projected to curtail the growth of the global market in the coming few years. Thus, the leading players in the global market are projected to create an awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of making use of core HR software is projected to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the near future.

Some of the leading players operating in the core HR software market across the globe are ADP, EmployWise, CoreHR, IBM Corporation, and Ceridian HCM, Inc. These players are anticipated to emphasize on development of new product and innovations, which will cater to the demand of the consumers across the globe. Moreover, the rising inclination of several organizations towards HR analytics is further predicted to encourage the growth of the global market in the next few years.

Global Core HR Software Market: Overview

Also known as human resource (HR) information systems (HRIS), core HR software consist of a central record system that can store employee data such as benefits and payroll information. HR managers engage such software to report key trends of their organization and track employee records. Without interrupting the workflow of HR department, employees can update their corporate information with self-service options of core HR software. In order to improve their value across various HR functions, companies adopting the software could integrate them with third-party HR applications and incorporate them in integrated HR management suite.

Global Core HR Software Market: Key Trends

The world core HR software market is prognosticated to receive a strong impetus from numerous factors such as increasing adoption of automation for executing HR processes and furtherance in mobile and cloud deployment. Participants wanting to establish their position in the world core HR software market could find lucrative opportunities from several verticals boosting growth, such as healthcare, consumer goods and retail, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and government. Out of all these verticals and more, the government vertical is anticipated to secure a larger market size during the course of the forecast period.

Vendors offering a single point of contact and range of services, including on-premise deployment or deployment on the cloud, for companies to perform different business activities are expected to operate on the greener pastures of the world core HR software market. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) could provide significant opportunities for growth in the world core HR software market on account of their augmenting investments in business software and need to adopt quick and efficient strategies for securing business growth. Vendors looking to increase demand in the world core HR software market are predicted to capitalize on the requirement of SMEs to ease resource crunch and improve cost optimization.

Global Core HR Software Market: Market Potential

Approximately 23,000 employees at Life Care Services will be using the Oracle HCM Cloud human resource management software in a couple of phases, i.e. November 2017 and January 2018. A highlight global feature of Oracle HCM Cloud assists HR departments to administer employee payroll in several countries. However, the software also includes other vital core HR functions. Life Care Services expects to enhance its data and scale integrity by integrating functions presently managed by a set of diverse HR products. The company thinks the move to replace its Oracle on-premises software and other bolt-on systems will prove to be a game changer for keeping ahead of competitors in the industry.

Global Core HR Software Market: Regional Outlook

North America is prophesied to win the race of achieving a higher share in the international core HR software market during the forecast period. The dominance of the North America core HR software market could be attributed to a telling adoption of cloud platforms, smartphones, and newer technologies. Most emerging players making a mark in the core HR software market for North America are envisaged to achieve success by meeting the requirements of HR professionals by offering flexible, customized, and differentiated products. Other regions that could be important for the growth of the international core HR software market are Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Core HR Software Market: Competitive Landscape

With a view to extend their offerings in the worldwide core HR software market, industry players are envisioned to take to inorganic and organic growth strategies that include acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and partnerships, and new product launches. Some of the major companies projected to impact the worldwide core HR software market could be IBM Corporation, EmployWise, CoreHR, Ceridian HCM, Inc., and ADP.

