Biometric System Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Biometric System Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn in 2026 in terms of value with a CAGR of XX% in the forecasting period 2019 to 2026.

Biometric System Market refers to biological data used by technology to identify the person. This system enables the organization to provide statistical analysis of physical and behavioral characteristics of people. In short, biometric authentication states that each individual is unique and can be identified by his or her distinct behavioral and physical traits.

A rise in implementation in various verticals such as mobile devices, healthcare, and financial institutes has driving the growth of Biometric System Market. With constant technological advancements, mobile banking has witnessed high acceptance among consumers owing to its security feature that has further propelling the industry growth. Furthermore, the increase in usage in criminal identification coupled with government initiatives contribute to significant Biometric System Market demand.

High installation cost is anticipated to present a threat to the industry in the forecast period. Insecurity about stored data will hamper the industry as sensitive identification data contained in databases such as fingerprints can lead to unlawful access or misuse. Furthermore, fear among the customers regarding inconvenience or privacy intrusion will act as a restraint to the Biometric System Market.

The biometric system market can be segmented into the application, product, type, component, functionality, and region. In terms of application, the Biometric System Market can be classified into banking & financial services, transport & logistics, and five more segments. Among all the aforementioned application segments, the transport & logistics segment witnessed as the largest Biometric System Market share in 2017 and is expected to display a significant growth in the biometrics system market in the near future.

Furthermore, the banking & financial segment is also anticipated to exhibit a momentous growth rate in the next few years. Based on product, Non-AFIS segment is anticipated to account for significant industry share in the forecast timeframe owing to its extensive usage in numerous applications including workforce management and cashless vending.

The high revenue is attributed to its applications in public areas that ensure keyless entry and efficient overall security. Iris recognition market is expected to witness double-digit growth from 2017 to 2024. It can be attributed to an integration of iris scanners into smartphones on a wider scale. Various smartphones manufacturers including LG and Samsung have adopted this technique to enhance their security feature.

Based on geography North America region dominated the Biometric System Market, followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific has also contributed to the growth of the Biometric System Market and is expected to witness a substantial growth rate in the near future. This is attributed to rising in concerns of safety and security and rising government projects that include e-passport, national identification programme. Implementation of a programme in the few countries such as China, India, Israel, Indonesia, and South Korea will boost the demand for Biometric System Market.

The prominent player operating in the Biometric System Market are 3M Cogent, NEC Corporation, BIO-Key International, CMI Time Management, EyeVerify, and Lockheed Martin are among others. Industry players are focusing on strategic partnerships and alliances to strengthen their foothold. For instance, in June 2017, NEC Corporation entered into a strategic partnership with DMI and delivered enhanced biometrics & mobility to federal government. This system will provide front line safety, enhanced biometric access, and high speed and secure communication. In April 2017, the company rebranded its biometric and ID division and renamed it as NEC Advanced Recognition systems.

In July 2017, Iris ID partnered with a Chinese medicine producer, Tongrentang. This partnership will escalate the utilization of the company’s iris scanners by all the employees of Tongrentang. In November 2016, Bio Key International signed an agreement with Shinden Hightex Corporation for selling the company’s Compact fingerprint readers product line in Asia to serve the demand for convenient online security in the Asia Pacific.
Market Scope of the Biometric System Market:

Biometric System Market, By Application

• Banking & Finance
• Consumer Electronics
• Defence Services
• Government
• Transportation & Logistics
• Healthcare
Biometric System Market, By Product

AFIS
• Non-AFIS
• Hand Geometry
• Signature
• Voice
• Iris
• Face
Biometric System Market, By Type

• Single-Factor
• Multifactor
Biometric System Market, By Component

• Software
• Hardware
Biometric System Market, By Functionality

• Contact
• Non-Contact
• Combined
Biometric System Market, By Geography

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players operating in the Biometric System Market:

• 3M Cogent
• NEC Corporation
• BIO-Key International
• CMI Time Management
• EyeVerify
• Lockheed Martin
• Iris ID
• Safran
• Thales
• Fujitsu
• ASSA ABLOY
• Secunet Security Networks
• Cross Match Technologies
• Stanley Black & Decker
• Cognitec Systems
• Daon
• Facebanx
• BIO-key International
• Securiport
• Suprema
• Qualcomm
• Fulcrum Biometrics
• VASCO Data Security International

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Biometric System Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/biometric-system-market/11764/

Global Tantalum Capacitors Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

January 27, 2020

Global Tantalum Capacitors Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Growing importance and demand for electronic gadgets like smartphones & tablets and equipment. With an increase in electronic gadgets, the use of capacitors is expected to increase, thereby promoting the growth of global tantalum capacitors market. Also, the material finds its use, extensively, in aviation and land based gas turbine, and the demand from this sector is expected to rise at a brisk pace in the near future because of high growth in aviation and aerospace industries. However, it is important to note that a majority of the world’s tantalum elements are located in the African continent and a ban on mining in the continent will lead to a demand-supply gap, which in return will raise the price of the capacitors, thereby increasing the overall cost for the product. The opportunity for the market lies in the fact that the mining methods have been improved over time and this will ensure uninterrupted supply for the market.

Asia-Pacific had the highest share in the market, accounting for a share of approximately 40% of the global market, in 2018. The Asia-Pacific market is primarily driven by the increase in the demand from end-user industries, including electronics and medical equipment. China is the largest consumer of tantalum in Asia-Pacific. The Chinese tantalum market is highly competitive. Capacitors and high-end military applications are the key consumption areas for tantalum in the country. The country has dynamically advocated localization of high-end military products and reduced dependence on imported products for strategic security and cost control considerations, providing a favorable environment policy and superiority for the domestic military tantalum capacitor industry.

Tantalum capacitors market analyses the report based on customer demand, supply and demand status, and competitive market scenario and industry policies. The tantalum capacitors market report covers all the minute details related to the industry like technological developments, growth opportunities, and threats to market growth, innovative strategies and futuristic market trends.
The study reports gives global market drivers and market challenges for this unique dielectric over the next years. The study breaks down global value and volume of demand for tantalum capacitors from both an historical and forecast perspective in terms of value, volume and average unit pricing. The study speaks demand by application market segment in the telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, consumer AV, wireless handset, defense, medical, instrumentation, industrial and oil& gas industries worldwide.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, end use, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Tantalum Capacitors market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Tantalum Capacitors Market

Global Tantalum Capacitors Market, By Product Types

• Tantalum Foil Electrolytic Capacitor
• Tantalum Capacitors with Porous Anode and Liquid Electrolyte
• Tantalum Capacitors with Porous Anode and Solid Electrolyte
Global Tantalum Capacitors Market, By Application

• Sample and Hold Circuits
• Power Supply Filtering
• Military Applications
• Medical Electronics
• Audio Amplifiers
• Wireless Handset
• Telecommunications Infrastructure
Global Tantalum Capacitors Market, By Region

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Tantalum Capacitors Market

• Abracon
• CEC
• Kemet
• Kyocera(AVX)
• Panasonic
• Rohm Semiconductor
• Sunlord
• Talison Minerals Pvt. Ltd.
• TE Connectivity
• Vishay
• Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd
• AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group
• Pilbara Minerals
• Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co. Ltd
• Alliance Mineral Assets Limited

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Tantalum Capacitors Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-tantalum-capacitors-market/29551/

Aftercooler Market Is Changing Drastically? What If History Is Any Guide 2020-2025 | Atlas Copco, EJ Bowman, Gritco etc.

January 27, 2020

Aftercooler Market

Aftercooler Market

The Research Report on Aftercooler market is a Skillful and Deep Analysis of the Present Situation and Challenges. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2025.

The report is helpful to everyone right from an expert, professional, analyst, employee to a manager. This report contains the statistical data that enables the reader to have a detailed summary and the overall insights, which can be applied in the decision-making process, taking into consideration the core and crucial business areas. The report also contains some illustrations and presentations, in the form of charts, graphs, and tables, along with qualitative and quantitative data, so as to understand and gain crucial insights. The report also helps the readers by availing the ready-to-access analytical data provided by the industry experts.The global Aftercooler market is valued at million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR during 2020-2025. 

The Major Manufacturers Covered in this Report:
Atlas Copco, EJ Bowman, Gritco, SMC, Van Air, KAESER KOMPRESSOREN, Air / Tak Inc., Drytech Engineers, Axxiom Manufacturing, CASTAIR, Donaldson-Ultrafilter, Aircel, Hankison International, Globe Airmotorss, API Heat Transfer, Impact RM, Ingersoll-Rand, Officine Meccaniche Industriali, Southwest Thermal Technology, Ultrafilter Skandinavien, PARKER HANNIFIN, Vestas Aircoil, VMAC Global Technology, Caterpillar Inc., 

Product Type Coverage:
Air Compressor
Gas Compressor
Others
Application Coverage:
Oil and Gas
Power Generation
Life Sciences
General Manufacturing

Regional Segmentation:
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, etc.)
The Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa)

Why Should You Buy This Report?

  • To gain profound insights about the global market.
  • To determine the recent trends and anticipated growth during the forecast period.
  • To assist industry experts, service providers, suppliers, and other stakeholders align their market-centric approaches and methodologies.
  • To obtain research-based informed market decisions by adding weight to presentations and marketing background.
  • To gain competitive knowledge of major competitive players.

To conclude, the Aftercooler Industry report mentions the key geographies, market landscapes alongside the product price, revenue, volume, production, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecast, etc. This report also provides SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

 

Digital Security Industry 2020 Market Size, Share, Demand, Application, Growth by Top Companies and Projection to 2025

January 27, 2020

Digital Security Market 2020 Global Industry research report is a professional and in-depth study on the market size, growth, share, trends, as well as industry analysis. This report gives you an overview of the market with production, sales, revenue, consumption in the world and 2025 market forecast.

The Global Digital Security Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Digital Security market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Leading Companies included in this report are:

  • Cisco Systems
  • Gemalto
  • McAfee
  • Symantec
  • Trend Micro
  • Barracuda Networks
  • Check Point Software Technologies
  • CipherCloud
  • Digital Guardian
  • Entrust
  • Juniper Networks
  • NetComm Wireless
  • Sophos
  • Trustwave
  • Many more…

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Digital Security manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share in global market.

Regionally, the study objectives are to present the Digital Security development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wired connection

Wireless connection

Market segment by Application, split into

Threat intelligence and analytics

End-point security

Content security gateways

Cloud security

E-mail encryption

M2M network security
