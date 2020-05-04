Biometrics as a Service Market: The Next Booming Segment in the World | Accenture, Fulcrum Biometrics, Cognitec Systems GmbH, SecuGen Corporation, Integrated Biometrics

Global Biometrics as a Service Market report is a reliable source for accessing the market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. This report provides the principal locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, market development rate and figure and so on. Besides the Biometrics as a Service report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculations attainability investigation and venture return analysis. This study provides pin point analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth. Biometrics as a Service Research report also helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.

Industry Analysis

The Global Biometrics as a Service Market is expected to reach USD 2972.9 million by 2025, from USD 2306.4 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period

There is an increasing need for biometrics solutions for identifying and enrolling citizens for elections and voting purpose. Growing concerns of security and threat of life has developed a need for safe and secure environment. The safety concerns have industrialized a biometrics safety system which is used across several industries such as banking, hospitality, defense, government, healthcare, consumer electronics, home safe and safety, transport, and commercial safety and security. The biometric services capture both physiological and behavioral aspects of human beings, thus providing authentication based on fingerprint, face, iris, voice and vein among others. The unique features such as easy to measure, permanent, easy to use and secured information system drives the demand for biometrics system. Due to the growing requirement for cost-effective biometric solutions required to access advanced biometrics capabilities, the global biometrics as a service market is expected to grow tremendously. For instance, SecuGen, a world leading optical fingerprint device and technology vendor, launched a new platform for the development of a wide array of fingerprint enabled biometric products. The product offers simplified way to embed fingerprint capability into a very wide range of products such as access control devices, time & attendance machines, civil ID handheld devices, ATMs, etc. Hence, with these new advancements and developments, the biometric as a service market is expected to grow.

Major Industry Competitors:

Fujitsu

Idemia

Aware, Inc.

Leidos

M2SYS Technology

The other players in the market are Iritech, SmilePass, Certibio, HYPR Brands the Influencer Marketplace, BioID, Accenture, Fulcrum Biometrics, Cognitec Systems GmbH, SecuGen Corporation, Integrated Biometrics, Lumidigm, Nitgen, Suprema, Crossmatch

Market Segmentation

By Modality Type

Unimodal

Fingerprint Scanning

Facial Recognition

IRIS Recognition

Voice Recognition

Palm and Vein Recognition

Others

Multimodal

By Application

Mobile Banking, Payments, and Authentication

Identity Proofing and Credentialing

Law Enforcement and Border Control

Civil Identity and Elections

Workforce Management

Others

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunications and IT

Retail

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Education

Others

Key questions answered in this report-:

What is the key market patterns affecting the development of the Biometrics as a Service market?

What are the difficulties hampering the market development?

Who are the key sellers in the market?

What are the market openings and dangers looked by the merchants in this market?

What are the key variables driving the worldwide Biometrics as a Service market?

What will the market size and the development rate be in 2026?

Market Drivers:

Cost-effective solutions to access biometrics capabilities

Threats due to high security

Increasing usage of mobile devices

Market Restraint:

Security on cloud storage of biometric data

Unreliability and high cost involvement for the biometrics technologies

