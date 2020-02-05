Biopesticides Market: Research In-Depth Analysis, Manufacturers, Forecasts To 2027

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Biopesticides Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The biopesticides market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, due to growing demand for organic food, pest resistance and integrated pest management (IPM) measures and heavy crop loss due to pest attacks. However, lower cost of raw materials, and faster regulatory approval is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the biopesticides market.

Key Players

1. Bayer AG

2. ISAGRO S.p.A.

3. BASF SE

4. Certis USA L.L.C.

5. UPL

6. Stockton Group

7. Koppert B.V.

8. Marrone Bio Innovations

9. Valent BioSciences LLC

10. BioWorks, Inc.

Global Biopesticides Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Biopesticides are derived from the natural sources such as, plants, animals, bacteria, and certain minerals. The biopesticides are used to manage agricultural pests, pathogens, and weeds by a variety if means rather than chemical pesticides. The biopesticides can be classified into categories including, microbial pesticides, plant-incorporated protectants and biochemical pesticides.

Biopesticides Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 40

2. Global Biopesticides Market – Key Takeaways 42

3. Global Biopesticides Market – Market Landscape 45

4. Global Biopesticides Market – Key Market Dynamics 58

5. Global Biopesticides Market –Analysis 63

6. Biopesticides Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68

7. Global Biopesticides Market Analysis– By Product 76

8. Global Biopesticides Market Analysis– By Application 106

9. Global Biopesticides Market Analysis– By End User 115

10. North America Biopesticides Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118

11. Europe Biopesticides Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141

12. Asia Pacific Biopesticides Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163

13. Middle East and Africa Biopesticides Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 186

14. South and Central America Biopesticides Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 208

15. Biopesticides Market –Industry Landscape 220

16. Biopesticides Market –Key Company Profiles 226

17. Appendix 267