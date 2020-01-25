MARKET REPORT
Bioplastics for Packaging Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2017 – 2027
The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Bioplastics for Packaging Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Bioplastics for Packaging market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Bioplastics for Packaging market.
It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Bioplastics for Packaging market. All findings and data on the global Bioplastics for Packaging market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Bioplastics for Packaging market available in different regions and countries.
The authors of the report have segmented the global Bioplastics for Packaging market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Bioplastics for Packaging market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Bioplastics for Packaging market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
High demand for bioplastics for packaging food and beverage products; consumer goods industry also expected to witness progressive growth in demand during 2017-2027
Bioplastics are the type of plastics that are either biodegradable or non-biodegradable and are largely used in the packaging of products from various industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods etc. Bioplastics can be rigid or flexible. Rigid bioplastics are used for packaging of bottles, cups, trays, clamshells etc. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to develop bioplastics that are developed from algae and bacteria – these are known as 3rd generation bioplastics.
According to the market analysis, the food and beverage industry is expected to witness maximum demand for bioplastics. The F&B segment is expected to hold a market value of over US$ 12,700 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. However, the consumer goods market is also projected to experience growth at a high rate, with a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2017-2027.
The growing demand for bioplastics from the food and beverage industry is helped by an increasing inclination towards packaged food items
The busy lifestyles of people have created a high demand for packaged foods and buyers have begun contributing more towards packaged food and beverages. Consumer spending on packaged products has considerably increased in the last few years due to a high disposable income. In this way, huge amounts of plastic packaging waste is created every month, leading to landfill issues. Makers are leaning toward bioplastics over customary plastics. Manufacturers are concerned about the rising packaging waste across the globe.
A high consumption rate of plastic packaging products has created tons of waste across industries. With the rising concern towards sustainability, urban consumers have started buying bioplastics products. As a safe living environment has become one of the major concerns of consumers, they have started preferring bioplastics packaged products over plastic packaged products.
Policy makers are playing major role in creating a sustainable environment. Governments across the world are emphasizing on biodegradable and bioplastics packaging material. Use of bioplastics will also reduce the compositing problem. Countries like China – which largely produces starch based products that are used for manufacturing bio plastic resin – are helping the market to grow. Packaging manufacturers are gaining support from government organisations to promote bioplastics. The manufacturers of packaging products are even receiving extra incentives to use bioplastics materials.
Underdeveloped countries still prefer plastic over bioplastic packaging owing to the high manufacturing costs
Consumers in underdeveloped or developing countries prefer using cheap products over costlier ones as per person spending of consumers is lower in these countries as compared to the developed regions. Bioplastics can be considered costlier due to the high production cost of resins. It requires advanced machinery as the basic plastic packaging machinery is incompatible with bioplastics.
Also, the processing cost and labor cost of bioplastics packaged products is comparatively higher than plastic packaged products. This results in a massive increase in the overall cost of the packaging products. Urban consumers who are well aware of the rising landfill issue prefer ecofriendly products such as jute bags, plates made from banana leaves, and bamboo furniture. Yet, in a country like India, the bioplastics packaging market still faces adaptability issues.
Bioplastics for Packaging Market Size and Forecast
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Bioplastics for Packaging Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Bioplastics for Packaging Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
The Bioplastics for Packaging Market report highlights is as follows:
This Bioplastics for Packaging market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.
This Bioplastics for Packaging Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.
The expected Bioplastics for Packaging Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report
This Bioplastics for Packaging Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.
Trends in the Metal Packaging Coatings Market 2019-2026
In 2029, the Metal Packaging Coatings market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Metal Packaging Coatings market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Metal Packaging Coatings market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
In the Metal Packaging Coatings market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).
Global Metal Packaging Coatings market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Metal Packaging Coatings market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Metal Packaging Coatings market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Metal Packaging Coatings in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include
PPG
AkzoNobel
Sherwin-Williams
BASF
RPM International
Nippon Paint
Altana AG
Evonik
Kansai Paint
Axalta Coating Systems
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Liquid
Powder
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Foods & Beverages Packaging
Cosmetics & Personal Care Packaging
Chemical Packaging
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The Metal Packaging Coatings market report answers the following queries:
- Why the demand for segment increasing in region?
- At what rate the Metal Packaging Coatings market is growing?
- What factors drive the growth of the global Metal Packaging Coatings market?
- Which market players currently dominate the global Metal Packaging Coatings market?
- What is the consumption trend of the Metal Packaging Coatings in region?
The Metal Packaging Coatings market report provides the below-mentioned information:
- Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Metal Packaging Coatings in these regions.
- Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Metal Packaging Coatings market.
- Scrutinized data of the Metal Packaging Coatings on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.
- Critical analysis of every Metal Packaging Coatings market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.
- Trends influencing the Metal Packaging Coatings market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.
Research Methodology of Metal Packaging Coatings Market Report
The global Metal Packaging Coatings market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Metal Packaging Coatings market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Metal Packaging Coatings market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.
MARKET REPORT
Decorative Laminates Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects with Forecast until 2018 – 2028
Decorative Laminates Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Decorative Laminates industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Decorative Laminates manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Decorative Laminates market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the Decorative Laminates Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Decorative Laminates industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Decorative Laminates industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Decorative Laminates industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Decorative Laminates Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Decorative Laminates are included:
Competitive Landscape
Some of the key players in the global decorative laminates market are Omnova Solutions Incorporation, Merino Group, Greenlam Industries Limited, and Wilsonart International Inc.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2019-2025 Decorative Laminates market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
MARKET REPORT
Diethyl Phthalate (DEP) Market Report Analysis 2019-2027
In this report, the global Diethyl Phthalate (DEP) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Diethyl Phthalate (DEP) market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Diethyl Phthalate (DEP) market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this Diethyl Phthalate (DEP) market report include:
The market is dominated by few global players; however, there are a large number of small and medium sized local players in the Asia Pacific region. Key players include Alfa Aeser of the Johnson Matthey group, Merck Millipore, Thirumalai Chemicals and TCI Chemicals among many others.
The study objectives of Diethyl Phthalate (DEP) Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Diethyl Phthalate (DEP) market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Diethyl Phthalate (DEP) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Diethyl Phthalate (DEP) market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Diethyl Phthalate (DEP) market.
