Bioplastics Market Segmented by Products, Types of Users & Applications, Region, Size, Outlook, Share and Forecast 2024 | eSherpa Market Reports

Global Security Paper Market was valued at US$ 10.2Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 17.3Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.83% during a forecast period.

Increasing demand for security papers across the world is driven by growing counterfeiting activities and piracy of the products. Forging activities of passports, certificates, identity cards have been on an increase in recent past years. These increasing counterfeiting activities are expected to grow the demand for security paper over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing fraudulence associated to banking services for instance bank checks and fake currency notes is believed to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of security paper in bank sectors.

Strict government regulation regarding the use of security papers to prevent fraud is also projected to boost the global security paper market. Also, increasing concern regarding brand protection is anticipated to be one of the growth drivers of the global security paper market. Moreover, piracy of premium products acquires huge losses to the company. Further, in order to tackle the piracy of products, companies are accepting security papers.

However, increasing digitization trend is anticipated to restrain the growth of security paper market. Increasing online banking activities is believed to reduce the growth of global security paper market.

Banknotes segment is predicted to lead the security paper market during the forecast period. From the technological viewpoint, banknotes are the more complex as well as prestigious value security papers.

They are usually manufactured with cotton-fibre paper, polymer, or hybrid paper. Security paper makes the banknotes robust and more resistant to wear and tear, as compared to common paper. Currently, special types of polymers are used to manufacture banknotes, as they have a good shelf life than paper notes and are resistant to fire and water.

The Asia Pacific security paper market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the strong demand from countries such as China and India. The demand is also driven by the growing tourism industry, which contributes to the consumption of many security documents such as, identity cards, passports, and visas. Additionally, increasing population density and the rising cash-based economy in some countries such as India and Indonesia in the region have driven the demand for banknotes, thus driving the security paper market growth.

Recent Developments: September 2018, Real Casa de la Moneda and the National Factory of Currency presented two series of stamps dedicated to cinema.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Security Paper Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence.

The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Security Paper Market.

Scope of Global Security Paper Market Report

Global Security Paper Market, By Component

• Substrates

• Watermarks

• Threads

• Holograms

• Others

Global Security Paper Market, By Application

• Bank Notes

• Passports

• Identity Cards

• Certificates

• Legal & Government Documents

• Cheques

• Stamps

• Others

Global Security Paper Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global Security Paper Market

• Giesecke+Devrient

• De La Rue PLC

• Fedrigoni Group

• Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL)

• Security Paper Limited

• Goznak

• China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation (CBPM)

• DrewsenSpezialpapiere GmbH & Co. Kg

• Document Security Systems Inc.

• Simpson Security Papers

• Ciotola SRL

• Crane Co.

• Pura Group

• Shandong Hirun Paper Co., Ltd

• EPL House

• Security Paper Mill, Inc.

• Dipa ZRT.

• HG Technology SDN BHD

• Gemini Graaphics Pvt. Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Security Paper Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Security Paper Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Security Paper Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Security Paper Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Security Paper Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Security Paper Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Security Paper Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Security Paper by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Security Paper Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Security Paper Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Security Paper Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

