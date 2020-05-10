Biopolymer Coatings Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

Global Biopolymer Coatings Market size is valued at US$ 1.7 Bn in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% in the forecasting period.

Increasing application scope in general packaging, food & beverage packaging, pharmaceutical, automotive and textile industry owing to being environmentally friendly products should drive biopolymer coatings market size. Favorable government support and initiatives to promote cost efficient and renewable energy resources should fuel product demand.

Biopolymers coatings can be derived from polysaccharides, lipids and proteins. These products can be used alone or together. Pigments, antioxidants, antimicrobial agents and antioxidants are used and added to final solutions to improve the properties. Global bioplastic production capacity was over 3.5 million tons in 2015 and may exceed 7 million tons by 2026. These renewable based products can restrict unwanted moisture transfer in food products, have good oil and oxygen barrier properties, biodegradable, and can replace current synthetic paperboard and paper materials.

Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/13310

The Biopolymer Coatings market is segmented based on products and geography. By product segment, the market is segmented into Bio PU coatings, Bio PA Coatings, Bio PBS Coatings, PLA Coatings, Starch Coatings, Cellulose Esters, Nitrocellulose Coatings, Wax Coatings, Soy Protein Coatings and Corn Zein Protein. Soy protein coatings are the major segment where the Biopolymer Coatings is highly demanded and thus, it is expected to hold major market share in the forecast period. Protein based biopolymer coatings are mainly based on corn zein and soy and thus, soy protein coatings are having highest market.

Geographically, the Biopolymer Coatings market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Europe is expected to be largest market for Biopolymer Coatings during the forecast period. Favorable regulatory support pertaining to fortification of naturally derived ingredients in food & beverage industry should drive regional growth. Germany biopolymer coatings market size should witness an increase in demand owing to presence of strong automotive manufacturing base. These products can be used for automotive applications which include dashboards, steering wheels, car seats, door seats and consoles.

Key player across the Biopolymer Coatings industry are Cargill, Roquette Group, AkzoNobel, BASF, Novamont, Corbion, and EcoSynthetix. Global biopolymer coatings market share is fragmented. Companies are focusing on product differentiation based on price and quality. Companies are also focusing on business expansion along with setting up new plant for increasing production capacity and regional presence. Companies are also investing in research to develop products for textile and food & beverages applications.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/13310

Scope of Biopolymer Coatings Market Report:

Biopolymer Coatings Market By Product

• Bio PU coatings

o Architectural

o Decking’s

o Floorings

o Furniture

o Automotive

o Textile

• Bio PA Coatings

o Automotive

o General Industrial

o Exterior

o Wire Goods

o Construction

o Electrical

• Bio PBS Coatings

o General Packaging

o Food & Beverage Packaging

• PLA Coatings

o General Packaging

o Food & Beverage Packaging

• Starch Coatings

o General Packaging

o Food & Beverage Packaging

o Pharmacy Bags

• Cellulose Esters

o Automotive

o Food & Beverages

o Furniture

o Textiles

• Nitrocellulose Coatings

o Decking

o Flooring

o Furniture

• Wax Coatings

o Edible Coatings

o General Packaging

o Food & Beverage Packaging

• Soy Protein Coatings

o General Packaging

o Food & Beverage Packaging

• Corn Zein Protein

o Pharmaceutical

o Food & Beverage Packaging

Biopolymer Coatings Market By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Biopolymer Coatings Market:

• Cargill

• Roquette Group

• AkzoNobel

• BASF

• Novamont

• Corbion

• EcoSynthetix

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Biopolymer Coatings Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Biopolymer Coatings Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Biopolymer Coatings Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Biopolymer Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Biopolymer Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Biopolymer Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Biopolymer Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Biopolymer Coatings by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Biopolymer Coatings Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Biopolymer Coatings Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Biopolymer Coatings Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Biopolymer Coatings Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/biopolymer-coatings-market/13310/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Lumawant Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact:+ 919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com